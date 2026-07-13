6 Kitchen Paint Colors That Pair Best With Warm Wood

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Warm wood tones are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, especially with the rise of nostalgia-inspired designs and a return to all things warm and cozy. If you want your kitchen to feel like the heart of the home, color and warm woods are a huge step toward that. But how do you find a paint color that complements your honey oak cabinets without making them feel dated? You simply need to utilize a little color theory. There are plenty of paint colors that can make your warm wood cabinets feel elevated and not like an eyesore, and we've compiled several here.

Just remember these simple rules: contrasting colors are complementary, and the color wheel is your friend. While there are many options for wall paint colors that you can pair with white kitchen cabinets, warm-toned wood cabinets can make color choice more difficult. If you go with a yellow or orange paint, you risk monochromatic overload that will highlight the yellows or oranges in the wood — this is a sure way to make a room feel dated. Some people resort to painting their cabinets instead of dealing with the honey hues of vintage oak, but this can be a design disaster. If you instead use the colors from our list, you might find you won't have to resort to such drastic measures.