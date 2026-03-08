Elevate Old Kitchen Cabinets With This Easy Paint Hack

While it might seem that every influencer is renovating their entire kitchen these days, most regular folks haven't got the financial bandwidth to invest in a complete remodel. Along with kitchen cabinets, tiles, appliances, and faucets, you also have to shell out for the labor costs and contend with disruption to your family routine for weeks on end. Making cheaper moves that give your kitchen a new lease of life, such as changing the countertops or cabinet handles, is a cost-effective way to enhance your cooking space. For instance, one easy paint hack to elevate old kitchen cabinets is to black wash them.

If you haven't heard of black washing furniture or cupboards before, it's simply a quick painting technique that tones down the appearance of dated orangey-colored cabinets and lends them a more modern vibe. All you need is black paint, water, and an old rag to get started. First you'll need to dilute your paint with water (the more you dilute it, the more subtle the effect) and spread it over your clean cabinet fronts using a paintbrush. Then, before it has time to dry, wipe away any excess, leaving behind a thin layer of color on the surface. This trick tempers the harsh color of outmoded wooden cabinets that look stuck in the past and gives them a chic appearance without overpowering the natural grain.