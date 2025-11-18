Painting Your Kitchen Cabinets This Color Is A Design Disaster

About to paint your kitchen cabinets? If you're overwhelmed by all the choices, take our advice and steer clear of one color that's a designated design disaster: Dark blue.

Kitchens with dark blue cabinetry have been in vogue for many years due to their traditional feel and luxe vibe. Often employed to give a kitchen a timeless appearance, shades of dark blue, such as midnight, navy, and Oxford, come with their perks. For example, they can hide dust and dirt, and give off an expensive character when paired with quality hardware. However, these dark hues also absorb the light and can make compact kitchens look even smaller and darker. This is why painting your cabinets dark blue, or indeed any other dark color, is a disaster in galley kitchens or spaces with low ceilings and few windows.

While you might be pulled towards vintage kitchen design trends, like using dark colors, selecting bold patterns, and installing colorful appliances, they aren't ideal when looking to sell your home, either. Buyers tend to prefer kitchens that look open, spacious, and airy. This is why real estate agents often advise homeowners to stick to a neutral palette that draws the eye upwards and creates the illusion of space. The natural light from windows and skylights also bounces off paler colored cabinets, creating a brighter environment that looks welcoming and inviting. Finally, a blank canvas provides buyers with a clean slate to implement their own design ideas and visualize their space prior to purchase.