9 Best BBQ Chain Restaurants For Exceptional Ribs

There's an argument to be made that a BBQ restaurant lives and dies by its ribs. A perennial staple at barbecue joints, ribs have a surprisingly recent history, with their popularity initially stemming from them being a byproduct of pork production and resourceful pitmasters finding methods to make them as delicious as possible. While some ribs are merciful and easier to get right, others take more skill, patience, and finesse to nail. We've all been victims of a plate of chewy, mealy, tough ribs that require superhuman strength to gnaw away from the bone.

As such, when a barbecue restaurant gets ribs right consistently, it's a special thing — and it's even more special when those restaurants are chains. BBQ aficionados may claim, perhaps correctly, that a chain restaurant's ribs can never truly rival those made at smaller locations, where they can pay extra attention to detail and care. However, that doesn't mean that you can't consistently get a good plate of ribs at certain chains around the country, and by compiling a collection of recent customer reviews and professional responses, we've put together our list of the chains people say do them the best.