The Best Popular BBQ Chain Is A Texas-Based Gem
Smoky, tender, and generously portioned, the best BBQ food is guaranteed to satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Along with succulent pork ribs and fall-apart beef brisket, you can feast on several scrumptious classic sides, like mac and cheese, creamed corn, and coleslaw. That said, there are plenty of BBQ joints that don't fit the bill when it comes to the quality of the food and the service. Some serve dry brisket and chewy burnt ends while others charge the earth for lackluster sides, leaving diners feeling shortchanged. To that end, we did a deep dive on barbecue restaurants and collated customer reviews, info from industry insiders, and awards lists to find out which eateries are worth shelling out for. The winner in our list of 13 popular BBQ chain restaurants, ranked worst to best? A Texas-based gem called Terry Black's Barbecue.
There are many customer reviews praising the quality of the menu items at Terry Black's Barbecue, which run the gamut from pork ribs, sausage, beef ribs, brisket, and turkey to green beans, potato salad, and Mexican rice. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The meat is simply top quality–perfectly cooked, full of flavor, and clearly prepared with real care and expertise. Every dish feels authentic and satisfying, and the overall experience is excellent from start to finish."
Meanwhile, another patron highlighted the restaurant's efficiency, explaining that "the line moves with remarkable speed. Not casual speed... decisive speed."
The brisket at Terry Black's is barbecue nirvana
Terry Black's beef was raved about by the Dallas Observer, which named the eatery the best barbecue restaurant in 2023, saying that "the salty bark that encases luscious fatty beef underneath is damn near barbecue nirvana." The brisket is smoked slowly (at a minute per pound) and is sold by the pound (about 4-6 hearty slices), but you can also order it chopped and mixed with barbecue sauce if preferred. However, the sides also get a mention among some five-star reviews. One customer on Yelp who loved the restaurant's ambience said, "we tried the rice that had good flavor, along with the beans, but the star for us was the creamed corn."
The chain also serves three homemade desserts, including banana pudding, peach cobbler, and pecan pie, that complement the hearty and comforting vibe of the smoked meats and sides.
Terry Black's Barbecue is currently open in five locations, including Austin, Dallas, Lockhart, Waco, and Fort Worth. However, according to the website, more are opening soon in Nashville, Houston, New Braunfels, and San Antonio. Customers can also take a behind-the-scenes one-hour-tour for $150 at the Austin branch to meet the "pit masters, get a private tour of the pits, and enjoy a generous spread at a reserved table".