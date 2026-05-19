The Best Popular BBQ Chain Is A Texas-Based Gem

Smoky, tender, and generously portioned, the best BBQ food is guaranteed to satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Along with succulent pork ribs and fall-apart beef brisket, you can feast on several scrumptious classic sides, like mac and cheese, creamed corn, and coleslaw. That said, there are plenty of BBQ joints that don't fit the bill when it comes to the quality of the food and the service. Some serve dry brisket and chewy burnt ends while others charge the earth for lackluster sides, leaving diners feeling shortchanged. To that end, we did a deep dive on barbecue restaurants and collated customer reviews, info from industry insiders, and awards lists to find out which eateries are worth shelling out for. The winner in our list of 13 popular BBQ chain restaurants, ranked worst to best? A Texas-based gem called Terry Black's Barbecue.

There are many customer reviews praising the quality of the menu items at Terry Black's Barbecue, which run the gamut from pork ribs, sausage, beef ribs, brisket, and turkey to green beans, potato salad, and Mexican rice. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The meat is simply top quality–perfectly cooked, full of flavor, and clearly prepared with real care and expertise. Every dish feels authentic and satisfying, and the overall experience is excellent from start to finish."

Meanwhile, another patron highlighted the restaurant's efficiency, explaining that "the line moves with remarkable speed. Not casual speed... decisive speed."