19 Grocery Brand Snacks That Are Made For Summer
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If you're a snack lover, then you'll love the idea of stocking up on summer-themed eats for the coming months. Sticking to this theme may mean enjoying in-season fruits, having treats that are perfect for a picnic, or even enjoying a campfire-themed snack mix. It's much easier than you may think to find summery snacks that you'll want to stock up on; and, if you want to stick to a budget, then it's a good idea to opt for grocery chains' private labels, which tend to be cheaper than the name brand products that those same stores sell. And if you're worried that sticking to grocery brands will limit your choices, don't worry — there are a ton of summer snacks out there that fit the bill.
In fact, we've compiled this list of delicious, summer-themed snacks, all of which are from grocery brands, so that you don't have to do any searching yourself. Instead, read through this list and see which ones catch your eye. We've included options from grocery chains like Target, Whole Foods, Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club, and Kroger; so, it's very likely that your go-to store is included here. Or you may just find yourself wanting to make multiple trips, because there are just too many tasty options here to pass up.
365 by Whole Foods Market Summer Berry Pie Trail Mix
If you love the idea of a trail mix that tastes like a summery dessert, then pick up a bag of this Summer Berry Pie Trail Mix from 365 by Whole Foods Market. It consists of roasted almonds and cashews, raspberry yogurt-coated raisins, mini shortbread cookies, and sweetened dried fruit. It's sweet, nutty, and fruity — and it may even make you want to bake your own homemade blueberry pie.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of 365 Summer Berry Pie Trail Mix from Whole Foods for $5.99.
Favorite Day Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts
If you're a donut lover, then you need to get your hands on these iced mini donuts from Favorite Day, which are a seasonal item for the summer. The "unicorn" theme translates to bright icing designs — such as pink with a blue drizzle or blue with rainbow sprinkles. These sweet treats are perfect for a summertime brunch or party, and the fun designs will catch the eyes of your guests immediately.
Buy a 12-pack of the Favorite Day Summer Unicorn Iced Mini Donuts from Target for $4.99.
Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears
Watermelon is, arguably, the ultimate summer fruit; it's refreshing, delicious, and the kind of snack that you never get tired of during the warm months. With this in mind, you'll definitely want to pick up a package of the Little Salad Bar watermelon spears next time you're at Aldi. The pre-cut spears make it incredibly easy to enjoy this fruit or to quickly set out as a snack for a summertime party.
Buy a 16-ounce container of Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears from Aldi for about $3.85.
Good & Gather Mild Pineapple Peach Salsa
Summer is the perfect time to dip into a fruity salsa, just like this pineapple peach salsa from Good & Gather at Target. Along with pineapples and peaches, it also contains jalapeños. The heat is mild and the salsa acts as a nice combination of sweet and spicy. For a satisfying snack, pair this salsa with your go-to tortilla chips (or, if you need guidance, check out our ranking of 14 store-bought tortilla chips to find our new favorite).
Buy a 16-ounce jar of Good & Gather Mild Pineapple Peach Salsa from Target for $3.19.
Member's Mark Classic Hummus Singles
If you love picnics, then you're going to need easy-to-pack snacks, just like these classic hummus singles from Member's Mark at Sam's Club. This pack comes with 16 single-serve cups of hummus, making it super simple to throw one or two of these into your bag or picnic basket. It's a classic hummus with a smooth texture and a savory flavor — and, when paired with crackers or veggies, it makes for one tasty snack.
Buy the 16-count pack of Member's Mark Classic Hummus Singles from Sam's Club for about $5.58.
365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Dried Mango
Mango is one of the best summer fruits. While it's delicious fresh, it also makes for a fantastic snack when dried. If you agree, then pick up a bag of dried mango from Whole Foods. This product is made from premium mangos from Mexico, has no added sugar, and is certified organic. It's a healthy snack that still has plenty of sweetness to it, so it will feel like a summer treat.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of 365 Organic Dried Mango from Whole Foods for $7.99.
Good & Gather Colby Jack & Turkey Sausage Protein Pack
Good & Gather's turkey sausage and Colby Jack protein pack is another snack that is perfect to take with you on a picnic. Not only is it tasty, but it's just the right amount of food for a small yet filling bite. It comes in single-serve packages, so it really couldn't be more convenient to grab on the go.
Buy a three-count of the Good & Gather Colby Jack & Turkey Sausage Protein Packs from Target for $2.99.
Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix
If you enjoy having spicy food when the weather is hot, then pick up a bag of this snack mix from Costco (which has plenty of sweetness to balance out the spice). This mix consists of seasoned almonds and cashews, honey-roasted sesame sticks, seasoned honey-glazed pecans, BBQ-flavored cracker-coated almonds, and corn nuggets. It's crunchy, it's sweet yet spicy, and it's delicious. In other words, it's the perfect summer snack.
Buy a 24-ounce bag of the Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix from Costco for $12.99.
Favorite Day Campfire Crunch Snack Mix
If you love spending summer nights sitting by the campfire and making s'mores, then you need to grab a container of this Campfire Crunch Snack Mix from Favorite Day. It's made with cereal pieces, some of which are coated in chocolate, and mini marshmallows — so, essentially, it's the snack version of s'mores. Enjoy this snack mix as-is or, to make it more interesting, use it as a fun ice cream topping.
Buy a 6-ounce container of the Favorite Day Campfire Crunch Snack Mix from Target for $4.99.
Lunch Buddies Peach Fruit Cups in Juice
Sometimes the best snack is simply a summery fruit, like peaches. And while a fresh peach will certainly hit the spot, it's also a good idea to keep these Lunch Buddies fruit cups around. You can easily grab one or two of these to take with you on the go for a picnic or a summer hike. They're also super kid-friendly, which is a bonus.
Buy a four-pack of the Lunch Buddies Peach Fruit Cups in Juice from Aldi for about $2.45.
365 by Whole Foods Market Cape Cod Trail Mix
For a snack that tastes like a fancy, beachside holiday, try out this Cape Cod Trail Mix from Whole Foods. The mix contains roasted almonds and cashews, as well as dried, sweetened cranberries. To make more of a vacation-like experience out of this snack, pair it with a beachy cocktail, such as the Cape Codder (a popular vodka cocktail with New England origins).
Buy a 12-ounce bag of the 365 Cape Cod Trail Mix from Whole Foods for $7.79.
Clancy's Strawberry and Cream Pretzels
Clancy's Strawberry and Cream Pretzels are both salty and sweet, making for a snack that you'll want to keep reaching for. Throughout the summer, you'll probably be craving all things strawberry, from fresh fruit to strawberry-flavored treats like these. These pretzels would also work beautifully on a dessert charcuterie board for a summer party.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of Clancy's Strawberry and Cream Pretzels from Aldi for about $3.29.
Private Selection Mango Baja Style Medium Salsa
We've got another fruity salsa option for you with this mango salsa from Private Selection at Kroger. There's plenty of fruit and citrus flavor, as well as a good amount of spice (it has a medium heat level, so it's a little hotter than the other fruity salsa on this list). Pair with tortilla chips or use it as a topping for nachos or tacos.
Buy a 16-ounce jar of the Private Selection Mango Baja Style Medium Salsa from Kroger for about $4.79.
Good & Gather Charcuterie Bites with Hot Calabrese, Asiago Cheese Cubes, and Crostini Crackers
Make a summertime picnic a bit fancier with this premade charcuterie plate from Good & Gather. It consists of uncured hot Calabrese salami, Asiago cheese cubes, and crostini crackers. The heat from the Calabrese will match the hot weather, while the cheese will balance out the spiciness. As a plus, each serving has 17 grams of protein.
Buy a pack of Good & Gather Charcuterie Bites with Hot Calabrese, Asiago Cheese Cubes, and Crostini Crackers from Target for about $2.79.
Member's Mark Organic Fruity Snacks
If you want something fruity that isn't fruit itself, then try these organic fruit snacks from Member's Mark. This pack comes with 48 pouches of fruit snacks, which include the following flavors: cherry, strawberry, apple, orange, and grape. This organic snack has no artificial flavors or colors, is naturally fat-free, and gluten-free. It also has a good helping of vitamin C, which is a bonus!
Buy a 48-count box of Member's Mark Organic Fruity Snacks from Sam's Club for about $9.98.
Clancy's Barbecue Baked Potato Crisps
When planning a barbecue, it's important to figure out which of the best grill recipes to use — but you also don't want to forget about snacks. There's no more fitting snack to feed the guests at a summer party than a bag of baked barbecue potato chips, just like these ones from Clancy's at Aldi. They have the smoky taste of barbecue chips that we love and, because these are baked, they have 75% less fat than regular chips.
Buy a 6.25-ounce bag of Clancy's Barbecue Baked Potato Crisps from Aldi for about $3.29.
Favorite Day Loaded Ice Cream Sundae Trail Mix
An ice cream sundae is a quintessential summer treat — and, with this Target snack, you can enjoy the delicious flavors of it in the form of a trail mix. It consists of pretzels, peanuts, semi-sweet chocolate chips, birthday cake-flavored cookie dough bites, yogurt-flavored covered waffle cone pieces, cookies and crème bites, milk chocolate M&Ms, and milk chocolate peanut butter cups. It has plenty of sweetness, balanced out by tasty saltiness.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of the Favorite Day Loaded Ice Cream Sundae Trail Mix from Target for about $4.99.
365 by Whole Foods Market Original Turkey Jerky
For a filling snack — and one that is a great option to take with you on a summer hike — try this turkey jerky from Whole Foods. It's organic turkey that has been raised without antibiotics or hormones. Flavor-wise, you can expect a smoky, savory taste with just a hint of sweetness, thanks to the array of spices and seasonings used (such as soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and onion powder). Each serving has 9 grams of protein.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of 365 Original Turkey Jerky from Whole Foods for about $12.69.
Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies
Summertime is one of the best seasons to make a classic key lime pie — or to buy this pack of Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies instead. These cookies are filled with the delicious, sweet, citrusy flavor of key lime, making for a more unique sweet treat option. Enjoy these on their own or use them as topping for a homemade key lime pie to really take them to the next level.
Buy a package of Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies from Aldi for about $2.75.