Take Store-Bought Steaks To The Next Level And Do This At Home

If you've ever wondered how steakhouses or even skilled home cooks can imbue a steak with such complicated flavor beyond its natural beefiness, the answer is essentially that the meat is kind of old. Not in a bad way, though: aging a steak is one of the best ways to improve the overall experience of eating it — all beef needs a minimum of 3 weeks from slaughter to begin tenderizing. But the flavors unlocked by these extra steps are incomparable to skipping either.

While both methods are essentially a form of controlled decomposition, they yield different results. Dry-aged steaks are often the purview of high-end steakhouses, the result of a longer aging technique using cold air exposure that yields a concentrated and funky (in a good way) flavor — to a point.

Wet aging, on the other hand, is so easy to do that most grocery store steaks are wet aged even if they're not advertised as such. This method yields a bloodier, slightly tangy taste with broader appeal. Unlike dry aging, it is very easy to do at home, though it also has its limits.