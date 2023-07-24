What It Means When Meat Is 'Wet Aged'

You've probably heard of dry aging. It's an extremely popular technique wherein meats are kept in a climate-controlled environment for weeks or even months on end to tenderize and concentrate their flavor. Many steakhouses serve dry-aged meats, and countless connoisseurs will tell you it's the best way to eat steak. But the thing is, dry-aged meats aren't for everyone. The process imparts a powerful, nutty flavor that many love, but some find unpleasant. Dry-aged steaks are more expensive too, prohibitively so for some, and the process is rather tricky to pull off at home. Fortunately, if dry-aged meat isn't up your alley, there's another lesser-known technique called wet aging that serves a similar purpose.

The term "wet-aged" is a bit odd, as the actual process doesn't involve adding any liquids to the meat. There are no brines or marinades to work with; in fact, it's much, much simpler. While dry-aged meats are aged in an open-air environment (in a special chamber that keeps both temperature and humidity low), wet-aged meats are aged in a vacuum-sealed bag, resting in their own juices for weeks. Like dry aging, wet aging uses time to tenderize meat, but unlike dry aging, wet aging preserves the meat's original flavor, resulting in an end product that many describe as fresher-tasting than a dry-aged steak (whether that's preferable is a matter of opinion). Better yet, wet aging is easy to do at home. So, let's find out how it works.