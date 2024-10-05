The Overrated Steak You Don't Want To Order At A Steakhouse

Although Chef Daniel Ontiveros says that some dry aged steaks are overrated, there is a reason why beef that's been aged for long periods of time is more expensive. Dry aging does, in fact, make meat taste better, but the longer the meat is aged, the more volume it loses. Think of it like aging a wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano or a barrel of whiskey. Over time, the steak loses moisture and shrinks, and longer aging times can also cause mold to form on the outside of the meat, which has to be trimmed away resulting in more loss. So by the time a 100-day aged steak gets to your plate, it can be up to 30% smaller than it was when it was fresh. Not only that, the process itself costs chefs money for labor, plus they need temperature-controlled space to store their dry aged meats.

Thankfully, experts agree that the sweet spot for dry aging beef is right around 21 to 30 days. So even though a night out at a steakhouse is usually reserved for a bonafide special occasion, don't be tempted to order the most expensive thing on the menu if you're celebrating. Save a few bucks by skipping out on overly aged steaks and blow the budget on a bottle of vintage Champagne instead.