Not Cheesecake, Not Pie: This Returning Costco's Dessert Has Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery

Costco fanatics are in a tizzy over the latest returning bakery find popping up in the warehouse. "It is fantastic!" said one fan on Instagram. Another called it "a rich and creamy [must-try]!" After Costco's early 2026 slate of popular bakery items included cheesecakes and pies, this dessert changes it up and is in a category of its own. Costco shoppers have rediscovered the Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan, which can be purchased for $14.99.

This 3-pound flan consists of Costco's sweet, eggy custard, topped with a rich caramel sauce. Some cream cheese in the mix gives the dish a smooth, cheesecake-like texture. When this flan hit the shelves last year, Costco customers took to Reddit to spread the news. One fan gave some helpful advice among their praise: "This flan had my family in a chokehold for months. The trick for me is to buy the one with the most syrup. Oh god[,] now I want flan again."