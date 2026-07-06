Not Cheesecake, Not Pie: This Returning Costco's Dessert Has Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery
Costco fanatics are in a tizzy over the latest returning bakery find popping up in the warehouse. "It is fantastic!" said one fan on Instagram. Another called it "a rich and creamy [must-try]!" After Costco's early 2026 slate of popular bakery items included cheesecakes and pies, this dessert changes it up and is in a category of its own. Costco shoppers have rediscovered the Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan, which can be purchased for $14.99.
This 3-pound flan consists of Costco's sweet, eggy custard, topped with a rich caramel sauce. Some cream cheese in the mix gives the dish a smooth, cheesecake-like texture. When this flan hit the shelves last year, Costco customers took to Reddit to spread the news. One fan gave some helpful advice among their praise: "This flan had my family in a chokehold for months. The trick for me is to buy the one with the most syrup. Oh god[,] now I want flan again."
What other customers are saying about the Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan
While many shoppers are rushing to heft the giant flan into their carts, some dissenters feel the dessert is lacking. One common critique across both Instagram and Reddit is that Costco's version is overcooked, which is hard to avoid due to its large size. One customer also found the dish to be too dense, but commenters replied that flan is cheap and easy to make yourself. It's true, as our recipe for traditional flan is simple and delicious.
Beyond those criticisms, Costco shoppers are largely positive about the caramel custard. "I buy this and it's [as] delicious as [when it's] homemade," said one Reddit user. Another stated that they "really enjoyed it and would buy it again." If you're curious, give the Kirkland Signature Caramel Flan a try and decide for yourself if the treat belongs on our list of the best desserts found at Costco.