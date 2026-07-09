The Kitchen Appliance Martha Stewart Regrets Buying For Her Home

Martha Stewart may very well be considered the queen of the kitchen. The lifestyle mogul even has a line of kitchen finds that you can buy at Walmart. We can't help but wonder what gadgets her own kitchen is filled with and which appliances she knows are not worth the money. In a 2024 interview with Home & Gardens, she revealed that the one appliance she regrets installing is a deep fryer on her stove.

During the interview, Stewart said, "I have a stove with ten burners. I have a deep fryer, which I confess I have only used once in 20 years. I'm not a big fryer. If I fry now, I fry in a pot because it's a lot of oil to fill the deep fryer. I should have put two more burners there." It's not easy to clean and maintain a deep fryer, and it can make your home smell. They also take up a lot of space in the kitchen and aren't always used often enough to justify the upkeep. Perhaps an air fryer, which sits on the counter, is a better idea — or, as Stewart suggests, fry on the stove instead.