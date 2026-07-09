The Kitchen Appliance Martha Stewart Regrets Buying For Her Home
Martha Stewart may very well be considered the queen of the kitchen. The lifestyle mogul even has a line of kitchen finds that you can buy at Walmart. We can't help but wonder what gadgets her own kitchen is filled with and which appliances she knows are not worth the money. In a 2024 interview with Home & Gardens, she revealed that the one appliance she regrets installing is a deep fryer on her stove.
During the interview, Stewart said, "I have a stove with ten burners. I have a deep fryer, which I confess I have only used once in 20 years. I'm not a big fryer. If I fry now, I fry in a pot because it's a lot of oil to fill the deep fryer. I should have put two more burners there." It's not easy to clean and maintain a deep fryer, and it can make your home smell. They also take up a lot of space in the kitchen and aren't always used often enough to justify the upkeep. Perhaps an air fryer, which sits on the counter, is a better idea — or, as Stewart suggests, fry on the stove instead.
The one kitchen item Martha Stewart splurges on
When it comes to Martha Stewart's favorite kitchen appliances, the homemaking legend values practicality above trends. She shared in an interview with Frederic that ovens are the one kitchen appliance that is essential, saying, "Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen." She also revealed during the interview that her favorite appliance in her current kitchen is her stove and San Marco cappuccino machine.
We found that Stewart's kitchen oven is as fancy as it is practical. With the upgrade of her kitchen came a new oven: a Viking oven with French doors, to be specific. She likes this design because it easily opens with one hand, lowering the risk of burning her arms with a pull-down door. Cleaning a Viking oven may also be easier than cleaning a deep fryer, as many models come with a self-cleaning option. Stewart also added a Viking six-burner cooktop to her kitchen island. This is likely what she uses to fry foods, instead of a deep fryer, as it can be used for frying in shallow pans or deep frying in pots.