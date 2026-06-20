10 Martha Stewart Kitchen Finds You Can Buy At Walmart

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Martha Stewart is the queen of the kitchen and full of tips for things like hosting stress-free dinner parties and for washing fragile dishware. So naturally, we'd gravitate towards kitchen products designed by her company. They're often both stylish and functional. The Martha Stewart and Martha Stewart Everyday product lines offer everything from cutlery to dinnerware and small appliances, and many are available at your local Walmart.

The Martha Stewart Everyday product line launched in 1997 and was highly successful. It brought affordable, designer-quality bed, bath, and kitchen items to department stores. Today, you can purchase everything from kettles to stainless steel cutlery designed by Martha Stewart. We selected 10 of these special kitchen items. Trust us, you'll want to head to Walmart right away to put these things to good use.