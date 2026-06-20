10 Martha Stewart Kitchen Finds You Can Buy At Walmart
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Martha Stewart is the queen of the kitchen and full of tips for things like hosting stress-free dinner parties and for washing fragile dishware. So naturally, we'd gravitate towards kitchen products designed by her company. They're often both stylish and functional. The Martha Stewart and Martha Stewart Everyday product lines offer everything from cutlery to dinnerware and small appliances, and many are available at your local Walmart.
The Martha Stewart Everyday product line launched in 1997 and was highly successful. It brought affordable, designer-quality bed, bath, and kitchen items to department stores. Today, you can purchase everything from kettles to stainless steel cutlery designed by Martha Stewart. We selected 10 of these special kitchen items. Trust us, you'll want to head to Walmart right away to put these things to good use.
Nonstick pots and pans
We all know how annoying it can be to do the dishes after cooking. But with nonstick pots and pans, cleaning up is so much easier because the food comes off with little effort. These pots and pans are also very stylish, with gold handles and glass lids that allow for easy monitoring.
Buy the Martha Stewart 10-piece nonstick pots and pans cookware set with gold handles in linen, taupe, or black, from Walmart for $130.60 to $149.00.
Floral dinnerware set
It's always a good idea to have an upscale-looking dinnerware set for special occasions. This Martha Stewart dinnerware set not only looks beautiful, with its floral design, but it's also safe for the microwave and dishwasher. It serves four guests and includes dinner and dessert plates and bowls.
Buy the Martha Stewart Everyday Empress Bouquet 12-piece round porcelain dinnerware set in pink from Walmart for $49.99.
Cutlery set with knife block
It's so important to have a good set of knives in the kitchen. Sharp knives make dicing, mincing, and chopping vegetables or meat so much easier than dull, worn-out knives. This set by Martha Stewart comes in six colors to match or complement your kitchen.
Buy the Martha Stewart Everyday Eastwalk 14-piece stainless steel cutlery set from Walmart for $59.99.
Four-piece bakeware set
If you love to bake, then a bakeware set is essential. This set is made with scratch-resistant metal and has a nonstick surface, allowing for easy cleanups. You can bring food, such as a baked macaroni pie or a peach cobbler, straight from the oven to the table in these pieces.
Buy the Martha Stewart four-piece metal bakeware set from Walmart for $20.77.
Lemon print kitchen towels
Having kitchen towels nearby is always handy for cleaning spills and drying dishes. But having kitchen towels with beautiful prints on them? Well, that just elevates the look of your space. These Martha Stewart kitchen towels feature a fun lemon print and are made from 100% cotton.
Buy the Martha Stewart Lemon Whimsy cotton kitchen towel set from Walmart for $10.77.
Glass storage containers
It's simply a good habit to meal prep and to cook enough food to have leftovers. But you'll need somewhere to store the food. That's where these glass storage containers come in handy. They're made from borosilicate glass, so they easily withstand temperature changes. The BPA-free lids also snap on, keeping food fresh for longer periods of time.
Buy the Martha Stewart Shadowbrook 10-piece 21.6-ounce borosilicate glass storage container set from Walmart for $34.99.
Dutch oven
A cast-iron Dutch oven is perfect for making soups, stews, or baking casseroles (like this cheesy tomato and zucchini casserole). They also make a great gift for those who love to cook or host. This one by Martha Stewart has an easy-to-clean enamel surface, which also looks great in any kitchen.
Buy the Martha Stewart Everyday Eastwick 4-quart linen enamel cast-iron Dutch oven from Walmart for $49.84.
Stainless steel kettle
A kettle is another kitchen essential, especially for tea lovers. This one features a whistling spout, foldable handle, a stainless steel interior, and an enamel exterior.
Buy the Martha Stewart Everyday Lily Pond 2.2-quart stainless steel stovetop tea kettle with lid from Walmart for $20.36.
Knife set
Having sharp knives in the kitchen is a must. These six high-carbon stainless steel knives make peeling vegetables and cutting meat a breeze. They also come in four different colors, including a beautiful and bright sage.
Buy the Martha Stewart Everyday Keston six-piece stainless steel knife set with ergonomic handles for $32.64 to $34.48, depending on the color.
10-Piece bakeware set
Made with carbon steel, this bakeware set requires less oil or butter when cooking. It's also easy to clean, since it's nonstick. The set includes all of your baking essentials, including cookie sheets, loaf pans, and muffin pans.
Buy the Martha Stewart Gallen 10-piece PFA-free ceramic nonstick bakeware set from Walmart for $79.99.