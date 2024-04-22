Culver's Vs Five Guys: Which Burger Chain Is Better?

For our money, Five Guys and Culver's make two of the best burgers in all of fast food. We just can't get behind ShakeShack's tiny, overpriced patties. I haven't lived in California for almost 20 years and don't miss In-N-Out Burger nearly as much as I should. Among many who try, these two chains transcend the fast food label and make genuinely good hamburgers and cheeseburgers. At the end of the day, though, only one can be the best.

Five Guys is a worldwide burger chain famous for its generous fry portions and fresh, customizable burgers. The menu is small, but reliable. Culver's is a regional fast food chain in the American midwest and southern states. While the Culver's menu includes chicken, cheese curds, and fried fish, it's mostly known for its frozen custard and signature ButterBurgers. These aren't much different from your typical smash burger, but the buttered bun it's named for is hard to resist.

Overall, both chains make a solid burger, and it's hard to choose between the two. But no one ever said life was easy, so we've gone through categorically and pitted the two chains head-to-head. Who will prevail? Read on to find out.