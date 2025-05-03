4 Fast Food Burger Chains That Use Real Butter

When it comes to flavorful fats, it's tough to beat real, honest-to-goodness butter. When it comes to fast food, though, it can be tough to find. Most chains tend to be secretive when it comes to baring the complete ingredients lists for their menu items, so it can be difficult to figure out exactly what they're cooking or topping your burger with. Additionally, many chains opt to use non-dairy fats instead because they have multiple advantages: Dairy is a common allergen, it has a shorter shelf-life, and it can be quite a bit more expensive compared to cooking oils.

Thankfully, not all fast food burger joints keep their ingredients under lock and key, and with a little investigating, we uncovered a few chains that use real butter in some or all of their burgers. If you're seeking out creamy golden goodness, these beefy beauties are sure to satisfy your buttery burger cravings. On the other hand, you can also use this list if you keep your diet dairy-free and you're looking to avoid the ingredient.