8 Pantry Staples You Can Buy From Walgreens

When you think of Walgreens, you probably aren't thinking about groceries. Most people imagine picking up a prescription, perusing the rows upon rows of makeup and baby essentials, or stacking coupons and taking advantage of the myWalgreens rewards program. But the chain is more than just a drugstore; it also keeps its shelves stocked with popular pantry staples so that someone coming in to pick up their medication can also grab what they need for dinner that night.

Walgreens has evolved over the years to serve the needs of its customers, and that has extended to its surprisingly robust grocery aisles. Today, the chain even offers its own line of healthy products. A spinoff of the retailer's existing Nice! brand, called Nice! For You, launched in 2024 to meet the growing needs of discerning consumers who were looking for better ingredients and higher quality products while keeping costs manageable. Here are eight staples you can find at Walgreens, keeping your pantry full of delicious and affordable items.