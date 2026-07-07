8 Pantry Staples You Can Buy From Walgreens
When you think of Walgreens, you probably aren't thinking about groceries. Most people imagine picking up a prescription, perusing the rows upon rows of makeup and baby essentials, or stacking coupons and taking advantage of the myWalgreens rewards program. But the chain is more than just a drugstore; it also keeps its shelves stocked with popular pantry staples so that someone coming in to pick up their medication can also grab what they need for dinner that night.
Walgreens has evolved over the years to serve the needs of its customers, and that has extended to its surprisingly robust grocery aisles. Today, the chain even offers its own line of healthy products. A spinoff of the retailer's existing Nice! brand, called Nice! For You, launched in 2024 to meet the growing needs of discerning consumers who were looking for better ingredients and higher quality products while keeping costs manageable. Here are eight staples you can find at Walgreens, keeping your pantry full of delicious and affordable items.
Cooking oils and sprays
Whether you need some extra virgin olive oil for a homemade salad dressing or a new can of cooking spray to coat a casserole dish, Walgreens has your back. The drugstore offers several cooking oil choices from its private label brand, Nice! For You.
Rice
Rice is a versatile pantry staple that can be dressed up to star as a main dish or served on its own as a simple side. There are several options available at Walgreens, ranging from instant white rice to brown and jasmine rice. Walgreens' instant rice is from its private label brand, Nice! For You, and can be ready for dinner in just minutes.
Pasta
It would be amazing if we all had the time, energy, and skills to make fresh pasta at home, but sometimes it's just easier to buy it ready-to-cook. Walgreens carries spaghetti and penne from popular pasta noodle brand Barilla, as well as a chickpea rotini option for anyone looking to add some additional health benefits to their dinner.
Sauces
Alongside pasta, Walgreens also sells several sauce options. The chain offers affordable jars of Alfredo and everyone's favorite pasta sauce, Rao's homemade marinara (which happens to be Ina Garten's favorite store-bought sauce, too). Shoppers looking for a less expensive option can grab a jar of Prego's traditional pasta sauce.
Canned soup
It doesn't get simpler than soup, and that is especially so when the soup is canned. Whether you're craving organic chicken and rice, a lighter veggie option, or a filling beef stew, you'll have plenty to choose from at Walgreens.
Salt and spices
The right seasonings can elevate any meal, and just because you're shopping for groceries at a drugstore doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. There's no need for your chicken to be bland or your rice to be boring; you can get common seasonings and spices like sea salt, cinnamon, and garlic powder at your local Walgreens.
Baking supplies
Your local Walgreens can help you restock your pantry with all of the baking essentials you'd find at a much larger grocery store. Load up your basket with such staples as sugar, flour, and baking powder. If cookies are on the agenda, don't forget the eggs, milk, and butter, which are also available at the drugstore.
Tuna
Canned tuna is a pantry staple that is worth keeping on hand, but you don't need to plan a special trip to the grocery store to stock up. Walgreens carries this versatile canned seafood, making it easy to throw together anything from a protein-packed sandwich to a comforting, homemade casserole.