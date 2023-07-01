14 Ways To Make Instant Rice Taste Way Better

Instant rice was a pretty marvelous invention. Instead of it taking the 20-plus minutes that would be necessary to cook a pot of white, brown, or other types of rice, instant rice can be cooked and ready to go within a few minutes. It can be a true lifesaver on those nights when you simply don't have much time to get dinner ready or get so caught up in something else that you forget to start your rice on time.

However, as much of a lifesaver as it can be, you can taste the difference between instant rice and other varieties that take longer to cook. Fortunately, there are things you can do to make instant rice taste better. Making a few tweaks to the way you cook the rice, adding some new toppings or flavors once it has finished, or choosing the best recipes to add it to will allow you to benefit from how quickly instant rice is ready to eat without feeling like you're sacrificing on taste.