Don't Stress: The Easiest Way To Make Fresh Pasta In A Small Kitchen

Dried pasta is an awesome pantry staple that lasts for years; however, making the fresh stuff comes with plenty of benefits. For starters, fresh pasta cooks more quickly, has a superior texture, and can be customized with different flours, herbs, and seasonings. Plus, if you make it yourself, you know exactly what's in it. While you might think you need oodles of room to prepare pasta from scratch, it's quite possible to get the job done in a small kitchen with limited countertop space. All you need to do is be wise with your equipment choices and clean as you go.

Traditionally, pasta dough is made by making a well in the center of a large measure of flour, cracking in some eggs, and gently incorporating the wet ingredients into the dry. The first rule of making pasta in a compact space, however, is to swap the counter for a bowl. This move helps to contain all the floury mess and means you can get the job done anywhere in your kitchen (or even at your dining table) until you're ready to knead the dough. Your dough will need some time to rest before rolling, which provides the perfect moment to wash up your bowl. Cleaning up as you go will free up worktop space and create a calmer environment that you feel in control of. As small kitchens can easily feel overwhelming, cleaning your dirty utensils and wiping down your counters regularly will make the task feel lighter.