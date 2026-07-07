11 Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Creams Under $5 To Score This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many dessert lovers out there, ice cream is the go-to sweet treat during the summer months. And if you're also a chocolate lover, then you probably find yourself usually reaching for a pint of chocolate ice cream — out of the many ice cream flavors out there, chocolate is an absolute classic that you can always count on to be delicious and satisfying. And while you can choose to make chocolate ice cream from scratch, most of the time, we'd much rather just buy a container from the store. So, we've made this list of the most affordable chocolate ice cream brands to make it easier for you to navigate your choices.
There are many different chocolate ice cream brands out there, so it's a good idea to know what your options are, and which ones are most affordable. If you're planning on having a lot of ice cream this summer but don't want to spend too much on dessert, then you'll be happy to know that there are actually quite a few options for less than five bucks. There are, of course, some store brands on here (which tend to be more affordable), but there are also some popular name brands that you can find for pretty cheap, depending on where you shop.
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream
Haagen-Dazs is a high-quality ice cream brand with a ton of flavor options — and in our ranking of 18 Häagen-Dazs flavors, chocolate placed in the top five, so you know that this brand does justice to the classic ice cream flavor. Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream is made with just five ingredients (cream, skim milk, cocoa, cane sugar, and egg yolks), so you don't have to worry about there being anything unnecessary in this sweet treat.
Buy a 14-ounce container of Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream from Target for $4.69.
365 by Whole Foods Market Chocolate Ice Cream
Whole Foods may be known for being on the expensive side, but you can still find affordable products there — especially if you look for the store brand, 365. One of these cheaper items is the chocolate ice cream. Enjoy this dessert on its own or use it to make an ice cream sundae (and read our guide on ways to upgrade your homemade sundae).
Buy a 1.5-quart container of 365 chocolate ice cream from Whole Foods for $4.49.
Favorite Day Frozen Chocolate Ice Cream
Speaking of store brands, Favorite Day is one of Target's brands (along with Good & Gather, Market Pantry, and more), and it has plenty of tasty snacks and treats — including chocolate ice cream. Favorite Day's chocolate ice cream is meant to be super rich and decadent, so it's perfect for an extra indulgent treat. This dessert will be delicious on its own or paired with another ice cream flavor like strawberry or even a sorbet.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of Favorite Day chocolate ice cream from Target for $3.89.
Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream
For a chocolatey flavor that is more than just simple, pure chocolate, grab a pint of this Ben & Jerry's chocolate fudge brownie ice cream — which, at Walmart, is less than five dollars. This flavor consists of chocolate ice cream with brownie pieces mixed in, so you can expect this pick to be extra chocolatey, extra decadent, and extra satisfying when the chocolate ice cream craving hits.
Buy a 16-ounce container of Ben & Jerry's fudge brownie ice cream from Walmart for $4.87.
Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Ice Cream
You can always count on Aldi to offer delicious food items at an affordable price, including this chocolate ice cream from the store's brand Sundae Shoppe. In fact, this is the cheapest option on the list — and it's still creamy and delicious. And while you're there, be sure to look out for the other must-have products for the best ice cream sundae at Aldi.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of the Sundae Shoppe chocolate ice cream from Aldi for $3.25.
Blue Bunny Premium Super Fudge Brownie Ice Cream
Here's another super fudgey option: the Blue Bunny Premium super fudge brownie ice cream. This one consists of chocolate ice cream that has brownie pieces and a fudge sauce mixed in. The inclusion of the fudge sauce really takes this one to the next indulgent and chocolatey level, so pick it up when you want an ice cream that's richer and a bit more interesting than just a simple chocolate flavor.
Buy a 1.75-quart container of Blue Bunny Premium super fudge brownie ice cream from Walmart for $3.87.
Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Light Ice Cream
If you're looking for a lighter ice cream option (namely, one with fewer calories), then you'll probably grab a pint of Halo Top. And, when you want chocolate, Halo Pint has this chocolate ice cream cake flavor, which is perfect for anyone who loves, well, the classic combination of cake and ice cream. This pick contains 120 calories, six grams of protein, and 10 grams of sugar per serving.
Buy a pint of Halo Top chocolate ice cream cake light ice cream from Walmart for $4.62.
Clover Valley Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert
This chocolate option from Clover Valley is a "frozen dairy dessert" rather than real ice cream, but if you're not picky, then this is still a great, affordable option for you. It's described as having a texture that's rich, creamy, and smooth — and, of course, it's full of chocolate flavor. And to jazz it up a bit, you could add a drizzle of chocolate sauce or top it with things like chocolate chips, sprinkles, or nuts.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of Clover Valley chocolate frozen dairy dessert from Dollar General for $3.25.
Kroger Chocolate Ice Cream
If you shop at Kroger, then you can pick up an inexpensive tub of the Kroger brand chocolate ice cream for a to-the-point ice cream fix. Kroger's ice creams are kosher and made with real cream — and this one has a classic chocolate flavor. If you're not in the mood for a simple bowl of chocolate, you can try experimenting with some of the unique toppings you never thought to put on ice cream.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of Kroger chocolate ice cream from Kroger for $2.99.
Breyers Original Chocolate Ice Cream
Breyers is another popular ice cream brand that you can expect consistency from, and its chocolate flavor just so happened to take the top spot of our ranking of six Breyers ice cream flavors, so it's worth the five bucks you'll spend on a tub. This dessert boasts high-quality ingredients (such as 100% Grade-A milk and cream), as well as a rich flavor and a creamy texture.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of Breyers original chocolate ice cream from Target for $4.99.
Great Value Chocolate Ice Cream
Finally, we have chocolate ice cream from Walmart's store brand, Great Value, which offers one of the cheapest options on this already-affordable list. There's a notable brand behind Great Value ice cream – it's made by Wells Dairy, which also makes ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny and Halo Top (so if you like those other brands, then you'll probably like Great Value, too). Grab a tub of this chocolate ice cream to have stocked in your freezer for whenever a chocolate, ice-cold treat craving hits.
Buy a 1.5-quart container of Great Value chocolate ice cream from Walmart for $2.97.