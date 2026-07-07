11 Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Creams Under $5 To Score This Summer

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For many dessert lovers out there, ice cream is the go-to sweet treat during the summer months. And if you're also a chocolate lover, then you probably find yourself usually reaching for a pint of chocolate ice cream — out of the many ice cream flavors out there, chocolate is an absolute classic that you can always count on to be delicious and satisfying. And while you can choose to make chocolate ice cream from scratch, most of the time, we'd much rather just buy a container from the store. So, we've made this list of the most affordable chocolate ice cream brands to make it easier for you to navigate your choices.

There are many different chocolate ice cream brands out there, so it's a good idea to know what your options are, and which ones are most affordable. If you're planning on having a lot of ice cream this summer but don't want to spend too much on dessert, then you'll be happy to know that there are actually quite a few options for less than five bucks. There are, of course, some store brands on here (which tend to be more affordable), but there are also some popular name brands that you can find for pretty cheap, depending on where you shop.