The Brand That Kickstarted Buc-Ee's Beef Jerky Success

Buc-ee's has built a reputation on its rows and rows of fuel pumps, oddly spotless bathrooms, and aisles of Beaver-branded snacks and knick-knacks. Of course, outside of the buck-toothed convenience behemoth's famous Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets, nothing has garnered as much attention as its beef jerky. Today, there's an entire "world-famous" wall of over a dozen flavors of beef jerky and a deli counter dedicated to the mini meat snack with a crazed cult following. Long before there was a beefy empire that stretched across the South, a family-owned Texas smokehouse was quietly helping the Texas-based chain become a destination for snacks.

New Braunfels Smokehouse, a meat production facility near San Antonio, was one of Buc-ee's first meat and jerky suppliers. The smokehouse's third-generation co-owner, Hale Snyder, was introduced to the Alpin family, the Buc-ee's owners, through a mutual college friend while attending the University of Texas. Snyder, whose grandparents started the business in 1945, showcased the smokehouse's products, and a partnership was formed. New Braunfels Smokehouse became the chain's exclusive meat and jerky supplier. Before that, Buc-ee's sold only sandwiches, doughnuts, breakfast tacos, and standard convenience snacks. Snyder's facility provided a variety of jerky, along with smoked tenderloin and sausages, that turned this fledgling convenience store into a mega roadside phenomenon.