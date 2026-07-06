This Old-School Casserole Hails From A Famous New York City Hotel

You may recall eating casseroles as a kid. Whether or not you liked them, there's no denying their popularity, especially in the 1950s. They were an easy and affordable way to feed large families. Chicken Divan is one of the classic casserole dishes people hardly make anymore, but it tastes so good and has surprisingly fancy origins. Around the 1930s, chef Anthony Lagasi, who worked at Divan Parisien in the Chatham Hotel in New York City, created Chicken Divan. It was named after the hotel's restaurant and became its signature dish.

The Chicken Divan recipe consisted of steamed broccoli topped with thinly sliced chicken breast and a sauce, which may be bechamel sauce (roux plus milk) or both bechamel and hollandaise sauce. The exact original recipe is not known, as Lagasi refused to reveal it. That didn't stop the dish from becoming popular, though. It made its way into kitchens across the country, becoming especially popular in the '50s. It was beloved because it contained both vegetables and meat, and is credited with bringing broccoli to American diners. Chicken Divan was so popular that even Campbell's had a recipe for it on its soup cans.