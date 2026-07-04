The 10 Best Airport Bars In The US

Across the United States, airports have been upgrading their bar offerings to provide experiences that give visitors a pleasant hour or two away from the rush and suspense of a day of air travel. This list is for the travelers who like taking their time at the airport, enjoying a drink at one of the bars in the nearest terminal while awaiting their flight out of town. But it's also for any traveller aiming to make the most out of unexpected wait times while navigating layovers or delays.

While airport bars might not be the locations travelers would first consider for getting a taste of local flair, cities across the U.S. have taken the initiative to bring their most legendary bars, taverns, and speakeasies into airport offshoots. With many airports placing an emphasis on local vendors, select terminals across the country have become the traveler's choice for cities' best and brightest watering holes reimagined on a smaller scale. With everything from sports bars to chic cocktail meccas, the locations on our elite list turn layovers, flight delays, and general wait times into a relaxed or upscale outing, transforming what might have been empty hours into a memorable experience. From beers in Phoenix or Chicago, to cocktails from Portland or Atlanta, here are 10 of the best airport bars in the U.S.