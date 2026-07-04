The 10 Best Airport Bars In The US
Across the United States, airports have been upgrading their bar offerings to provide experiences that give visitors a pleasant hour or two away from the rush and suspense of a day of air travel. This list is for the travelers who like taking their time at the airport, enjoying a drink at one of the bars in the nearest terminal while awaiting their flight out of town. But it's also for any traveller aiming to make the most out of unexpected wait times while navigating layovers or delays.
While airport bars might not be the locations travelers would first consider for getting a taste of local flair, cities across the U.S. have taken the initiative to bring their most legendary bars, taverns, and speakeasies into airport offshoots. With many airports placing an emphasis on local vendors, select terminals across the country have become the traveler's choice for cities' best and brightest watering holes reimagined on a smaller scale. With everything from sports bars to chic cocktail meccas, the locations on our elite list turn layovers, flight delays, and general wait times into a relaxed or upscale outing, transforming what might have been empty hours into a memorable experience. From beers in Phoenix or Chicago, to cocktails from Portland or Atlanta, here are 10 of the best airport bars in the U.S.
Loyal Legion — Portland International Airport (PDX)
After touring some of the best breweries in Portland, travelers can round out their visit with the incomparable Loyal Legion in Portland International Airport (PDX). Considered among the best beer bars in the world, if not the number one, it has nearly 100 beers on tap, all hailing from local Oregon brewers. This cozy bar's impressive beer variety is supplemented with cider, wine, and hard liquor, too, but the tap list remains the highlight. The endless beers and sours include pours across all kinds of flavor profiles, from chocolate to tangerine and apricot. The cider list isn't quite as long, but the selections come with tantalizing combinations, such as cranberry rosemary or Limoncello spritz.
Highly praised by those who've visited, the Loyal Legion also has an extra perk that might further tempt patrons to stop by. Thanks to PDX's restrictions, vendors are not allowed to sell food or beverages at high airport prices. As a result, a beer at Loyal Legion — or any other bar at the airport for that matter — will cost the same as it would in town. For those looking to enjoy a bite with their drinks before flying, the same price cap applies.
PDX also prioritizes local vendors over major chains, which is something that makes this airport especially unique. Located in the Main Terminal, before the security checkpoint, Loyal Legion can be enjoyed by travelers to all destinations and anyone accompanying them to the airport.
One Flew South — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Another airport bar that gets a lot of well-deserved hype is located in Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Known as One Flew South and stationed in Concourse E, this bar's reputation is so good that patrons have been known to plan layovers through Atlanta just to come back for another visit. Officially a restaurant and bar, this establishment gets some culinary acclaim as well. Offering an innovative sushi selection, the food has received James Beard attention, furthering Atlanta's Michelin Guide status as a foodie paradise. But One Flew South has also been home to some legendary bartenders, including Tiffanie Barriere, who worked there for seven years while building her reputation as a mixology guru.
Renowned for stellar mixed drinks and lightning-quick service, One Flew South has been described by many as the best airport bar in the world. With an abundance of five-star reviews, it's a place first-timers and regulars appreciate equally. Drink options are endless for customers with a request, but from the standbys on the menu, the old fashioned is well-reviewed. The bar's quiet ambiance and exceptional cocktails make diners feel far removed from the bustle of the airport corridors just beyond. The atmosphere here is something visitors have not forgotten — one of many reasons they keep coming back.
Williams & Graham — Denver International Airport (DEN)
If you're looking for a place to stop for a drink at Denver International Airport (DEN), Williams & Graham is an experience to rival any travel plans. An offshoot of a popular speakeasy in North Denver by the same name, this bar did not skimp on ambiance when the opportunity came to set up another location in DEN's Concourse A. In full speakeasy style, the entrance is hidden behind a bookstore façade. Beyond this secret entrance is a venue with distinct vintage charm, evoking the spirit and spirits of the 1920s.
With cozy booths and mood lighting, Williams & Graham provides a true escape in time for anyone in the necessary limbo of waiting for a flight. With a menu of main dishes and small bites, this speakeasy is also a space where guests can stay awhile if they so choose. The mixed drinks here are what's legendary, combining a taste of Colorado with a bit of imagination. Visitors have enjoyed the Blackberry Sage Smash and the tropical, white peppered Swol Juice among the list of tantalizing house cocktails, but the bartenders can mix up some satisfying classics too. After a tour of Denver's delicacies, Williams and Graham's DEN location is the cherry on top to round out a visit to the Mile High City.
The Titans Press Box — Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville-themed bars have been having a moment across the U.S., but the city's representative, which features among the country's best airport bars, is less honky-tonk and more sporty. Located just past security near Gate T-4 in the BNA Marketplace, The Titans Press Box is built like a sports bar in the heart of the Nashville International Airport (BNA) and reps Tennessee's football team. With no shortage of screens viewable in every direction, the bar attracts football fans for a quick beer and a chance to catch any game that might be playing. But the Press Box's overall midcentury coziness and quality dishes with a casual flair are tempting enough to attract patrons from all walks of life simply for the food and drink.
The classic American fare on the menu pairs well with the selection of beers on tap, but the bar offers a wine list as well. The Titans Press Box also gets some of its hype for its well-regarded craft cocktails. Though the bartenders will happily mix up any classics requested, the list of house creations proffers tantalizing ingredients including Earl Grey gin and jalapeño tequila. The combination of unforgettable drinks and a warm atmosphere has made this bar a hit with travelers time and again.
Kona's by PCH — San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
An offshoot of a renowned San Francisco bar ranked among the best in the world, Kona's by Pacific Cocktail Haven (PCH), located in the San Francisco International Airport (SFO), was destined for success from the start. With award-winning bartender Kevin Diedrich behind this bar's unique and unforgettable cocktail menu, the centrally located Kona's by PCH is a five-star-reviewed locale for travellers passing through SFO from all over.
The Asia-Pacific inspiration behind the bar's menu has produced some pretty iconic drinks. One of the most raved about is the Thrilla from Manila, an incredible mélange of bourbon, absinthe, calamansi limes, pineapple, shiso leaf, coconut cream, and pickled plum, which gives a pretty good idea of the fusion and ingenuity combined in each cocktail. Situated in the Terminal 1 SF Eats Food Hall, Kona's by PCH is at a crossroads for multiple terminals, and patrons are more than welcome to order food from surrounding vendors to enjoy at the bar with their drinks. Nevertheless, it is still the cocktails that leave a lasting impression, transforming transient airport time into something taste buds won't forget.
Spirit & Bell — LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
Ever since the $8 billion facelift that completely altered LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in Queens, this travel hub has transcended its past reputation to become a reputable place for chic airport dining in New York. Spirit & Bell is the diamond in this crown of upscale eateries and stylish bars, recommended by the crème de la crème of jetsetters. This is undoubtedly the place to go for drinks at LGA. With a gilded, art-deco style, the venue's charm is enough to entice travelers up to the bar. But the drinks themselves are what have impressed guests enough that they come back time and again.
Serving an impressive selection of wines and cocktails, Spirit & Bell's quiet corner of Terminal B is an opportune place to savor a mixed drink. Prices are about what you'd expect for an airport, but the service is quick and efficient. Whether patrons intend to stop awhile and get some work done or just hang out for an hour or two, the bar is all at once chic and welcoming, making it a pleasant escape from the usual airport bustle.
Olde Mecklenburg Brewery — Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
In partnership with the local brewery of the same name, the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB) in Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) is every bit as well-loved as the original in town. Functioning as both a full-service restaurant and bar, the OMB biergarten in Concourse D offers a taste of the Carolinas' brewing culture, and its attention to detail is a rare treat to find in an airport setting.
Replicating the true German biergarten feel from the original OMB in town, the airport branch of the brewery is immersively dotted with trees as part of the decor, as a nod to the original venue's exterior location, as well as the overarching biergarten tradition of enjoying drinks outdoors. OMB's brews are prepared using the German principle of Reinheitsgebot, the oldest surviving beer purity law, stipulating that brewing should not make use of more than four simple ingredients: Water, and the requisite malt, hops, and yeast.
Keeping brewing to basics, OMB has a handful of perennial favorites on tap, but the brewery also offers seasonal varieties. Accompanying these traditionally prepared beers, the menu offers some iconic German fare. Travelers can supplement a classic beer with a hearty specialty such as the pretzels, schnitzel, or strudel on the menu before jet-setting elsewhere. Representing beloved small businesses at Charlotte Douglas is part of why the OMB at CLT is ranked among the country's best airport bars.
Billy Goat Tavern — Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
The Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) offers a true taste of the Windy City. The first tavern of the same name opened in Chicago in 1934, and, nearly a century later, it has expanded into eight locations across town, including this offshoot at ORD. Renamed in its early days for the goat that owner William "Billy Goat" Sianis adopted after the animal wandered into the tavern one day, the original establishment's whimsical reputation persisted with its namesake mascot. Largely attracting a sports clientèle due to the location, right across from the Chicago Cubs' stadium, the tavern became even more of a local icon after Billy Goat cursed the Cubs on a fateful day in 1945 for not letting him enter the stadium with his goat in tow.
Ranked among Chicago's best airport bars for over a decade, the Billy Goat Tavern offers more or less the same fare as its flagship location. The lore and history are part of what's iconic about this humble watering hole, as the drinks and food aren't elaborate. A classic cold beer and a signature "Cheezborger" are simple but reliable menu staples. Iconic, no-frills, and all-American, it's an easy sell at ORD for travelers who didn't get the chance to stop by while visiting the city, or anyone who might want one last hoorah before leaving town. For all those who've been already, ORD's Billy Goat Tavern remains a favorite.
Pedal Haus Brewery — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
The Pedal Haus Brewery in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) has been an unexpected delight for visitors who discover this calm corner of the airport's Terminal 4. An extension of the renowned brewery of the same name, which got its start in nearby Tempe, Arizona, Pedal Haus at PHX offers a true local taste of quality brewing. Visitors have enjoyed the beer list and the food, which remain reasonably priced for airport dining compared to competitors in the same terminal. With selections varying from German-inspired pretzels to hearty pizzas, all pair well with the beers that make up the majority of the drinks menu.
Touting five-star reviews for service and atmosphere, Pedal Haus Brewery has worked its way up to the top ranks of airport bars in the US. Part of the appeal might be Pedal Haus's own list of specialty brews, which include some award-winning selections. Though beer is probably the thing to order for travelers just passing through for a quick stop, the brewery also offers cocktails and a wine list, ensuring there's something to please everyone who passes through.
Bardenay — Boise Airport (BOI)
Offering one of the cheapest pints travelers can find in an airport, Bardenay at Boise Airport (BOI) is a place worth visiting for the prices alone. But Bardenay is also a Boise institution in town, a restaurant and distillery beloved by locals for its solid food menu and classic beer brands hovering around $3.50 a pint. Visitors to the BOI offshoot have rated the food highly, and been pleased to discover friendly service and reasonable prices all around, turning this into a regular stop for frequent flyers.
While it is a reliable place to get a beer, Bardenay's other claim to fame is its variety of house-distilled spirits. Producing whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and fruit-infused liqueurs at three Bardenay locations across the state, Bardenay Distilling Co.'s spirits are truly a local phenomenon, available in liquor stores across Idaho. These add some of the state's signature flavors to the house-made cocktails crafted in the heart of BOI.
Methodology
To determine the best airport bars across the U.S., we sought national lists, well-respected publications, award-winning attention, and glowing customer reviews. Drink lists did not factor into the selection so much as patrons' emphasis on satisfaction with quality, consistency, service, and, when especially notable, price point. Consequently, the airport bars on our list are as diverse as their respective menus. Whether known more for beers, signature cocktails, or simply a unique ambiance, all of them have the shared reputation of a satisfying customer experience that has pleasantly surprised first-timers and turned regular travelers into patrons who keep coming back.
Many of this list's choices feature bars which serve as outposts for beloved or iconic local drinking establishments, which points largely to customers' own preferences for local specialties while traveling. These bars' success further highlights these ten airports' exceptional attention to detail when it comes to including a taste of their own city in every terminal.