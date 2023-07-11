The Michelin Guide Is Finally Making Its Atlanta Debut
The Michelin Guide is an indispensable resource for assessing the very best restaurants in the world, and dining establishments in Atlanta will finally be getting their due. In conjunction with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), Michelin recently announced the release of the Michelin Guide Atlanta. Showcasing Atlanta's finest restaurants based on assessments provided by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, the full selection will be published this fall.
According to the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides Gwendal Poullennec, "One might immediately associate the city with Southern cuisine, and rightfully so, but there is much depth here that should not go overlooked." President and CEO of ACVB William Pate mirrored this sentiment by stating, "Atlanta's culinary scene is rich in diversity and constantly evolving." While the goal of the Michelin Guide is to help diners find the best restaurants, it can also boost tourism in respective cities by increasing interest in their culinary offerings. As highlighted by Pate, "We are proud of the recognition the MICHELIN Guide will bring to our destination as it highlights our local chefs and cuisine."
Atlanta is a foodie paradise
One of Atlanta's best assets is its diversity, which is evident in its many unique eateries and the wide variety of cuisines available throughout the city. Per Gwendal Poullennec, "We want to recognize that Atlanta is a culinary powerhouse, with a long list of styles and flavors for foodies to enjoy." In fact, Michelin inspectors highlighted the city's "innovation and talent" when it comes to dining, something that food lovers in Atlanta are already acutely aware of.
Based on their findings, inspectors can choose to award Atlanta eateries with one to three Michelin stars, with three being the highest possible honor an establishment can receive. Restaurants will also be eligible for other Michelin honors, such as the Bib Gourmand. This distinction is provided to establishments that offer high quality fare at a reasonable price point. Eateries can also receive a Green Star, which highlights restaurants that insist on using sustainable practices. While the iconic city's inclusion in the Michelin Guide may be long overdue, Atlanta's most notable restaurants will finally get the recognition they deserve.