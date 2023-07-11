The Michelin Guide Is Finally Making Its Atlanta Debut

The Michelin Guide is an indispensable resource for assessing the very best restaurants in the world, and dining establishments in Atlanta will finally be getting their due. In conjunction with the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), Michelin recently announced the release of the Michelin Guide Atlanta. Showcasing Atlanta's finest restaurants based on assessments provided by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, the full selection will be published this fall.

According to the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides Gwendal Poullennec, "One might immediately associate the city with Southern cuisine, and rightfully so, but there is much depth here that should not go overlooked." President and CEO of ACVB William Pate mirrored this sentiment by stating, "Atlanta's culinary scene is rich in diversity and constantly evolving." While the goal of the Michelin Guide is to help diners find the best restaurants, it can also boost tourism in respective cities by increasing interest in their culinary offerings. As highlighted by Pate, "We are proud of the recognition the MICHELIN Guide will bring to our destination as it highlights our local chefs and cuisine."