Remember This Tip When Cooking During A Summer Heatwave

Whenever there is a summer heatwave, one of the last things anyone wants to do is spend time in a hot kitchen cooking a meal over the stove. Most people resort to cooking with an appliance that doesn't put off a lot of heat (like an Instant Pot), cook on the grill outside, or the most popular — order takeout. There is a solution that will make it so you don't have to resort to giving up your favorite garlic butter steak and potato skillet dinner when the temps skyrocket, and it doesn't require any special equipment. You can actually cool off your kitchen with your range exhaust fan.

The truth is most of us home chefs should be using our exhaust fans a lot more than we do. If you have a gas range, it's absolutely vital for your indoor air quality to have your exhaust fan on when you are using your range. Contrary to what many think, your exhaust fan is for more than just preventing your fire alarm from going off every time you get a little excessive with your cooking temps. Exhaust fans pull not only smoke, oil, moisture, and odors out of the kitchen, but also excess heat from cooking. They work in the exact same way your bathroom fan does when you're taking a shower. But this tip will only work if you have a specific type of exhaust fan.