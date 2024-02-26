The Safety Reason You Should Always Use Your Gas Stove's Exhaust Fan

The kitchen can be an incredibly magical place. Whipping up delicious dishes with friends and family is a great way to satisfy your rumbling stomach while simultaneously satiating your need for socialization. But as your meal prep process becomes more involved, the number of risks you run also increases.

One of the biggest sources of potential kitchen catastrophes is the gas stove. The risk of sustaining a burn on a gas stove's open flame is obvious, but one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking on a gas stove top has nothing to do with being burned. Failing to turn on the exhaust fan when you're cooking on a gas stove will result in unsafe levels of several dangerous gasses in your kitchen — namely, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Fortunately, scientific studies have suggested that many of these problems can be tempered by consistently using your exhaust fan.