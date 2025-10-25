The Old-School Dinner You Can Make In One Pot

Even for people who love cooking, preparing an entire meal can sometimes feel like a bit much, especially at the end of a long day. This is a big part of why one-pot meals are so popular with people who don't have a lot of time or energy for cooking but still need to put something on the table. And one easy, old-school dish is due for a comeback.

American goulash derives its flavor from savory beef, beef broth, rich tomatoes, diced onions, and peppers (and sometimes Worcestershire sauce), cooked with dry macaroni elbows. Cooking everything in one pot isn't just for convenience; it's crucial for the pasta to soak up the juices of the other ingredients as it cooks for the perfect flavor.

American goulash may be an underrated classic, but as the modifier suggests it is not originally from the United States. The American dish is a simplified derivative of goulash, a traditional Hungarian stew of beef, hearty vegetables, and a lot of paprika — enough to tint the broth a deep red, similar in color to the American version's tomato sauce.