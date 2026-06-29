Ghirardelli's New Refrigerated Cookie Dough Just Beat All Of Our (Very High) Expectations
You know, I've been thinking that the refrigerated cookie dough section at the grocery store has looked a little sparse lately. Or, maybe I've just tried enough of the available options that I'm now bored with the selection — I can only have Sweet Loren's cookies so many times before even they start feeling like the same old, same old. So, it goes without saying that I was pretty excited to hear that a new brand was bringing the tasty, ready-to-bake treat to my local grocery store. I was even more excited when I heard the brand in question was Ghirardelli.
Already renowned for its chocolate confections, it's hard to believe that Ghirardelli didn't make its debut into the refrigerated cookie dough space a long time ago. Still, better late than never! You can score two different ready-to-bake, pre-portioned doughs from the brand: Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie. Let's try them and see if they're up to snuff.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Listen, I'm no stranger to sweet treats. I learned to bake alongside my mother at a young age, and it's a craft that's followed me throughout the first three decades of my life so far — that said, I won't eschew a good pre-made dough (or store-bought cookie mix) when I find one. So, I was more than ready to judge Ghirardelli's cookie doughs with all the objectivity they deserve.
I'll be determining whether they're worth buying based on flavor, texture (I like thick, ooey-gooey cookies!), and how they compare to other refrigerator-section brands I've tried before. I do have high hopes for Ghirardelli — again, the brand famous for its chocolate shouldn't have a problem crafting a sweet treat that can please even the pickiest sweet tooth — but with high hopes comes high expectations, and to get good remarks from me, these entries from Ghirardelli need to live up to the brand's reputation.
Taste test: Classic Chocolate Chip
Upon taking these out of the oven, I could already tell they were thinner than I prefer my chocolate chip cookies — still, I can get behind a thin cookie if it's soft and flavorful. And, fortunately, this cookie is both. I'll admit to being a little stunned by how much I enjoyed these.
First, their texture. The exterior and bottom of the cookie get just the slightest bit crispy while the rest of the cookie remains soft, and it really feels like a masterclass in cookie texture happened in Ghirardelli's test kitchen. Even though the cookies are thin, I'm not at all mad about it, because their texture is divine. Then, their flavor — it's a bit malty, and the chocolate chips just accent the cookie itself, which is super rich and has a savory-salty appeal. I expected much from you, Ghirardelli, and I'm still impressed.
Taste test: Chocolate Chip Brownie
Visually, Ghirardelli's Chocolate Chip Brownie cookies look more promising than the previous ones. They're a little thicker, and their tops have a crackly appeal to them. And, they certainly look dark enough to please me, a girl who really only enjoys dark chocolate.
Upon taking a bite, I think I should have taken them out of the oven a couple of minutes earlier than I did (so there's some advice for you whenever you decide to try this one) — they're just slightly chewier than I prefer. Still, I didn't think that was a huge deal. The cookies basically taste like the brand's brownies, just in cookie form. They won't be as soft and fluffy as Ghirardelli's top-ranked brownie mix, but if you've ever wanted the brand's brownies with the texture of a cookie, you won't go wrong here. They're really quite good.
Final thoughts
You go, Ghirardelli — these refrigerated cookie doughs are worthy additions to the chilled section (and worthy additions to your fridge!). I was impressed by the depth of flavor offered by both, and each boasted good texture to match. They'll be great to keep on hand for those nights when you need something sweet but don't feel like whipping up a batch of cookies from scratch.
I also think these cookie doughs hold their own when pitted against comparable grocery items. Maybe it's time to do a refrigerated cookie dough test to see how they actually compare, but my gut is saying that these would rank at least relatively high. I hope Ghirardelli expands its refrigerated cookie line, but I'm guessing it may not need to — after all, its chocolate is well-showcased in these two offerings.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Ghirardelli's refrigerated cookie doughs are currently available at Walmart and Giant Eagle, and they're rolling out at Target, Publix, Kroger stores, and more over the coming months. Prices will, of course, vary by retailer, but the suggested retail price for each is $4.97. There's no word about this being a limited release; personally, I hope the lineup is around for the long haul.
One Classic Chocolate Chip cookie has 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of protein. One Chocolate Chip Brownie cookie has 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 16 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of protein. Each bakes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for at least 11 minutes (11-15 minutes is suggested for the Classic Chocolate Chip, and 11-13 minutes for the Chocolate Chip Brownie).