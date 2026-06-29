Ghirardelli's New Refrigerated Cookie Dough Just Beat All Of Our (Very High) Expectations

You know, I've been thinking that the refrigerated cookie dough section at the grocery store has looked a little sparse lately. Or, maybe I've just tried enough of the available options that I'm now bored with the selection — I can only have Sweet Loren's cookies so many times before even they start feeling like the same old, same old. So, it goes without saying that I was pretty excited to hear that a new brand was bringing the tasty, ready-to-bake treat to my local grocery store. I was even more excited when I heard the brand in question was Ghirardelli.

Already renowned for its chocolate confections, it's hard to believe that Ghirardelli didn't make its debut into the refrigerated cookie dough space a long time ago. Still, better late than never! You can score two different ready-to-bake, pre-portioned doughs from the brand: Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie. Let's try them and see if they're up to snuff.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.