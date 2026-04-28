The Store-Bought Chocolate Chips Chefs Say Are High-Quality And Affordable

Daily Meal also found that Ghirardelli, one of the best chocolate chip brands, melts better than other competitors. This is important because if you are a fan of a chocolate chip that tastes sweet and chocolatey after it bakes, these chips are for you. The inclusion of whole milk powder in their secret recipe means the chips are going to have a creamier taste and softer consistency.

If milk chocolate chocolate chips aren't your vibe, Ghirardelli produces chocolate chips in a variety of sweetness levels. Its dark chocolate chips, which are 72% cocoa, are exceptionally creamy. Or try its bittersweet chocolate chip, which is 60% cocoa. Either of these is perfect when you want to balance an overly sweet batter. Use these in brownies or a rich chocolate ganache topping.

Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips are also easy to find in the grocery store, and they aren't going to break the bank. Yes, they are more expensive than the cheapest brands, but quality ingredients make for a superior baked good. Depending on where you like to do your shopping, you can find an 11.5-ounce bag of these chips at Target for under $8 — about $2.50 more than Nestle Toll House chocolate chips. Or, if you are a Walmart fan, you can find the same size bag there for just a little more than $7.