This New Sam's Club Dessert Combines 2 Classic Treats Into One

Blondies, with their warm brown sugar, white chocolate, and butter, are generally thought of as more of a fall or winter treat – National Blondie Day is even celebrated on January 22nd. Lemon bars, on the other hand, are a sunny, refreshing, and tart dessert often served in late spring and early summer (reminiscent of fresh lemonade, which can be given a creamy upgrade). The two may not seem like a natural combo, but they might not be as at odds as you think. After all, it's common for a lemon bar to have a buttery shortbread-type crust. A blondie may just add the perfect touch of buttery caramel to elevate a lemon bar's tartness.

Sam's Club's new bar is a blondie, with tart lemon-infused flavor, white chocolate pieces inside, and a dusting of powdered sugar on top. But if you're someone who favors more natural ingredients in your treats, this bar might not be for you. As another commenter on the Instagram post by @samsclubfoodreview noted, "Maybe you should read all the chemicals that are put into these before you buy." The ingredients list does mention quite a few items like soy, margarine, and preservatives that might have a more health-conscious customer wanting to pass on this dessert. But if those types of ingredients don't bother you, it might be worth your while to grab them while you can, as the bars are already sold out at many locations.