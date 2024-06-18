How To Perfect Sangria For The Ultimate 4th Of July Cookout

Drinks at your typical Fourth of July cookout usually include beer and soda, but if you're looking for something a little classier, sangria can be a great option. This wine punch consists primarily of wine and chopped fruit. It sometimes includes fruit juice, sugar, or other spirits added to the mix to ramp up the flavor. The result is a slightly sweet, boozy twist on a classic fruit punch — perfect for serving up at summer get-togethers to cool your guests down.

Adam Cass, sommelier at Aba Miami, and Carla Lorenzo, corporate beverage director at The Hampton Social, spoke with Daily Meal and gave some exclusive tips on how to tailor this drink to the Independence Day theme. Both experts explained that you can create the perfect sangria for July Fourth by playing with the fruit and liquor you use to put it together. Plus, they noted that the glassware and garnish can be a way to ramp up the Fourth of July feel when you serve your guests.