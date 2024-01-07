12 Types Of French Bread And How They Are Different

If the French are known for one thing, it's their bread, which is called pain in France — and their bakeries, known as boulangeries. With so many different types of French bread around, it can be a bit confusing figuring out what type to buy, whether you're on a trip to Paris or simply shopping in your local artisan bakery.

Even if you think you're knowledgeable about French bread, do you know your baguette from your brioche and your fougasse from your ficelle? Can you tell the difference between pain couronne, gibassier, and cramique? If not, there's no need to worry.

We'll ensure you're a bread expert on your next bakery trip as we take a look at 12 types of French bread, from pain de campagne to pain complet. We'll explore the origins of each type of bread, how it's made, how best to enjoy it, and anything else you could ever need to know.