The Cultural Milestone That The Classic French Baguette Just Achieved

Is there any bread more iconically French than the baguette? Flour, salt, water, and yeast turned into a long, crunchy loaf, this filling flute of food is beloved by many, as NPR notes. Whether eaten plain as a snack or adorned with toppings for a meal, it remains a cultural symbol of France.

The manner in which the baguette became a French celebrity is both mythical and debated. Per Complete France, one legend claims it was enjoyed by nobles shortly before the French Revolution, and the peasants' bread envy motivated them to rebel. Another myth, recounted by the BBC, says Napoleon requested the creation of stick-like bread so soldiers' rations could easily be carried toward battle. Meanwhile, some think a construction project on the Paris metro — rife with conflict between coworkers — required a new bread be made, one which could be hand-torn instead of cut with a knife; that way, the sharp weapons could be banned from the tense worksite. Who's to say which tale is true?

Regardless, by the mid-1800s, steam ovens were introduced to France, and baking baguettes became easy. In the 1920s, a law restricting how early bakers could begin work encouraged the production of quick-to-bake baguettes for breakfast, thus increasing their popularity. As a result, baguettes became ubiquitous by the mid-1900s. However, over the past half-century or so, artisanal French bakeries have diminished in number, and the traditional baguette has begun to disappear alongside them.