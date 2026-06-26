This Aldi Pizza Find Shocked Me In The Best Way Possible
Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfan tries out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.
This week, the Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups were the product that caught my eye. Not only does my family eat a lot of pizza, but Bremer is the brand behind some of the best Aldi freezer finds under $5. There was also a margherita option, but I was most interested in the Pepperoni.
As I grabbed a box, I was impressed by both the price and the nutritional values for a cheap frozen food. A box of six rollups put me back only $4.99. I specifically planned to try this product when the family was home, since this is something I'd keep on hand during summer breaks for the kids if it was good. And luckily, they exceeded expectations.
Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups were a hit with the whole family
When I pulled these from the oven, they appeared nicely browned along the tortilla edges. Along with trying them myself, I offered two to both my partner and son. These pizza rollups were incredible, to the point of rivaling my favorite $3 Aldi mini pizzas for top spot in my heart. The crunchy exterior and soft fillings created appealing textural complexity, while I was left pleasantly surprised at how generously each rollup was filled. A gentle starchy profile with light salty notes dominated my taste buds as I bit into it, only to fade into a combination of earthy tomato, creamy cheese, and savory pepperoni with a small kick of spice.
To say I enjoyed these Bremer pepperoni pizza rollups would be an understatement — and I wasn't the only one. My partner asked if there were any left, and my son said they were amazing, requesting I buy more. Based on my own experience, I'll definitely be doing what my son asked and stocking more of these pizza rollups in my home. I think you'd do well buying a box too. This portable, tasty, affordable, and quick-cooking product checks all the boxes for the perfect family summer snack.