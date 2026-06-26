This Aldi Pizza Find Shocked Me In The Best Way Possible

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfan tries out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

This week, the Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups were the product that caught my eye. Not only does my family eat a lot of pizza, but Bremer is the brand behind some of the best Aldi freezer finds under $5. There was also a margherita option, but I was most interested in the Pepperoni.

As I grabbed a box, I was impressed by both the price and the nutritional values for a cheap frozen food. A box of six rollups put me back only $4.99. I specifically planned to try this product when the family was home, since this is something I'd keep on hand during summer breaks for the kids if it was good. And luckily, they exceeded expectations.