Sorry, Buc-Ee's: Dolly Parton's Truck Stop Is Officially Open For Business

Thanks to her decades of influential music, Dolly Parton is an American icon of few equals. And with impactful work in everything from children's advocacy to theme parks and baking mixes, she is hardly a one-trick pony. And drivers in Tennessee, just south of Nashville, get the chance to sample her latest business venture: Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop.

Dolly Parton has entered the trucker stop business. Here's a special look at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., that is officially open for business. pic.twitter.com/4i0mtjg7Qu — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 24, 2026

Dolly's rebrand of the pre-existing Tennessean Travel Stop launched on June 24 in Cornersville, TN, just off Interstate 65, with free samples of Parton's coffee and barbecue brands (both sold on site), and a ribbon cutting by Dolly herself. According to ABC News, she quipped that "I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers," a clear shot at the cultishly popular truck stop chain Buc-ee's and its beaver mascot.

Grand opening week at Dolly's Tennessean Truck Stop includes days of live music, special deals, and giveaways, capped off by a July 3 celebration with cornhole, bounce houses, a raffle, and fireworks. But after the grand opening, the party at Parton's continues. Unusual for a rest stop, yet deeply Dolly Parton, it plans to feature live music on a main stage throughout the year, encouraging local bands to apply here.