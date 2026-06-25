Sorry, Buc-Ee's: Dolly Parton's Truck Stop Is Officially Open For Business
Thanks to her decades of influential music, Dolly Parton is an American icon of few equals. And with impactful work in everything from children's advocacy to theme parks and baking mixes, she is hardly a one-trick pony. And drivers in Tennessee, just south of Nashville, get the chance to sample her latest business venture: Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop.
Dolly Parton has entered the trucker stop business. Here's a special look at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., that is officially open for business. pic.twitter.com/4i0mtjg7Qu
— NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 24, 2026
Dolly's rebrand of the pre-existing Tennessean Travel Stop launched on June 24 in Cornersville, TN, just off Interstate 65, with free samples of Parton's coffee and barbecue brands (both sold on site), and a ribbon cutting by Dolly herself. According to ABC News, she quipped that "I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers," a clear shot at the cultishly popular truck stop chain Buc-ee's and its beaver mascot.
Grand opening week at Dolly's Tennessean Truck Stop includes days of live music, special deals, and giveaways, capped off by a July 3 celebration with cornhole, bounce houses, a raffle, and fireworks. But after the grand opening, the party at Parton's continues. Unusual for a rest stop, yet deeply Dolly Parton, it plans to feature live music on a main stage throughout the year, encouraging local bands to apply here.
Dolly Parton's truck stop seems bound for success
Last November, Dolly Parton announced her then-upcoming truck stop, and so far, it seems to be delivering on her promises. Beyond the traditional travel stop fare of gas, general goods, a restaurant, and beverages, a dedicated music space could encourage local repeat customers and potentially revolutionize the industry. Creating a so-called third space for people to gather for music and food ties directly into the sort of inclusive community Parton likes to foster.
But anyone who's been to a large truck stop like this knows that perhaps outside of gasoline, the biggest draw is the food. And the country music legend's relationship with takeout suggests that she knows a good, quick meal when she sees one. Dolly Parton is a known fan of Burger King's Whopper, a perennially popular sandwich that is only better received after recent quality improvements.
It's not just Burger King, though. Dolly Parton can't get enough of Taco Bell either. She's a big fan of the soft shell taco supreme with mild sauce, rice and beans, and the fan-favorite Mexican pizza. Dolly's adoration for Mexican pizza in particular suggests that, despite her riches, she still knows what common people crave out of a quick bite. It may not partner with Taco Bell or Burger King, but these facts suggest that Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop will serve food that's a cut above the rest — maybe even Buc-ee's, too.