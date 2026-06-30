5 Of The Fastest-Growing Vegetables To Plant In Your Garden

Starting your own garden is an immensely satisfying venture. Whether it's something that's considered easy or not is subjective, but there is planning involved regardless, and it's smart to educate yourself on the type of soil you have, the plants you want to grow, potential pests, and much more. In the end, to see your hard work pay off in the form of that first green sprout poking out of the garden bed is a wonderful feeling. Of course, how long that takes depends on what you've planted. If you want quick gratification, some of the best veggies to plant are radishes, arugula, summer squash, beets, and microgreens.

These vegetables all share relatively short days-to-maturity times, or the time span between when a seed sprouts and when its resulting vegetable is ready for harvesting. All gardeners must exhibit some kind of patience (it's not like any of these will sprout overnight), but you'll likely be incorporating these veggies into your recipes much quicker than, say, corn or potatoes, which grow considerably slower. All kinds of things will affect the way your crops grow, from the soil condition to proper watering, to enough sunshine, and keeping pests at bay, but if you can keep a balance with these things, you should be happily picking these five great veggies in no time at all.