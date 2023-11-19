Leftover Arugula Is The Perfect Addition To Homemade Soup

If you find yourself with arugula that's starting to droop, don't let it go to waste. Adding it to a homemade soup is an excellent way to give those greens a second life. Unlike salads that demand the freshest leaves, soups are more flexible, allowing you to add arugula that's past its prime but still packed with flavor.

Especially if you use a sharper or spicier variety, tossing arugula into your homemade soup is a straightforward way to layer in a peppery kick, whether it's in a creamy puree or a chunky vegetable stew. The leaves will wilt in the heat quickly, mingling with the other ingredients without dominating the taste. Even better, not only will you save your arugula from the trash, but you'll also inject a dose of greens into your diet, effortlessly upping the nutritional value of your meal. With this simple addition, you can transform a few leftover leaves into a highlight of your soup, making the most of every ingredient in your kitchen.