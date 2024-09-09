We Can't Stop Eating Radishes The French Way. Here's What That Means

In its purest form, radishes eaten the French way only ask you to spread some butter on fresh, raw radishes, then sprinkle them with salt. The traditional method leaves a small piece of the radish stem intact so that you can hold onto it while you snack. To allow for easier eating, you can cut the radishes in half or slice them before sprinkling with salt, spreading butter, and then salting the butter. The double salting isn't required, but it does enhance the radish's flavor.

Even if you aren't normally a radish fan, this uncomplicated combination is worth trying. Raw radishes typically have a bold, peppery, and occasionally spicy character that can sometimes overwhelm your palate with its very pronounced bite. That's where the butter comes in. A rich but mild butter can calm the radish and make its strong flavor far more palatable.

As with any minimal recipe, quality is crucial, so take time to understand the many types of butter you'll encounter. Here, you should use a rich European-style butter that's at least 82% butterfat (making it richer than many U.S. butters). Your radishes should have vibrant green tops and a firm texture to indicate freshness. Among the many radish varieties you should know, keep French radishes on your radar (sometimes called French breakfast radishes). These have an oval shape and a more mild taste that works well in this simple dish.