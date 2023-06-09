The Main Difference Between Red And Green Enchilada Sauce

Enchiladas are a tried and true favorite, both to order out at restaurants and to make at home. Comprised of soft tortillas wrapped around delicious fillings and baked in sauce, they're a simple yet comforting dish. From tomatoey enchiladas rancheras to rich enmoladas (enchiladas in mole sauce), there are a number of different ways to prepare this classic Mexican dish. Two of the more popular sauces are red enchilada sauce and green enchilada sauce, but what are the differences between these two dishes besides their color?

The main difference between the two is also what gives each sauce its distinctive color: the chiles. While green enchilada sauce is made with green tomatillos and green chiles, red enchilada sauce comes from a medley of dried, ground red peppers such as ancho or guajillo chiles. However, that's just the start of what goes into making these delicious sauces. Luckily, it's fairly easy to familiarize yourself with the major distinctions between these enchilada styles.