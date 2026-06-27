What Walmart Shoppers Should Know About Its Bakery Cakes

When you walk into Walmart's bakery department, you might think what happens there is baking. According to an ex-employee on TikTok, that may not be so. The ex-employee said the cakes arrive frozen from a centralized location. So instead of ordering ahead of time to give the bakers time to bake, you have to order ahead of time to give the cake time to thaw. However, the decoration is still done in the store.

This is fairly normal operating procedure. Comments on the original video mentioned other grocery store bakeries do the same thing. Frozen cakes keep well for up to three months, and this method works because it locks in moisture. In fact, you can even freeze a whole cake, frosting and all, if you know how to do it right. So the next time you order a cake from Walmart's bakery, remember the workers will need time to thaw it out before custom decorating.