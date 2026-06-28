The Old-School Pasta Dish That Makes Green Vegetables The Star

"Primavera" is Italian for "spring," and pasta primavera is indeed famous for the green spring vegetables that are often included in this recipe. Asparagus, spring onions, peas, and fava beans are popular choices that are in season during the springtime, although home cooks don't need to feel limited to those ingredients. This pasta meal comes together when made with whatever fresh, in-season produce is available, regardless of the time of year. Pasta primavera will taste its best when you avoid the big mistake of not blanching the vegetables separately. Blanching the vegetables ensures they are crisp and retain their natural flavor.

Classic pasta primavera calls for a rich sauce made with butter, cream, and a hard cheese such as Parmigiano Reggiano or Pecorino Romano. The veggies and sauce can be tossed with any type of noodle. While many of the recipes call for ribbon-shaped noodles, like pappardelle or tagliatelle, many chefs prefer to use variations with a larger surface area or more texture, such as penne, so the sauce and veggies will cling to the noodles better. However, the beauty of pasta primavera is that it originated as a way to use up ingredients that were already on hand; almost any pasta shape will do the job.