Retro Pasta Dishes You Rarely See On Dinner Tables Anymore

There are a lot of classic pasta dishes out there. Most of us have had plenty of bowls of cacio e pepe and spaghetti carbonara in our time, and reveled in flavors that have been pleasing people for decades, if not centuries. However, there's a difference between classic pastas and retro ones — you know, the kind that appeared on recipe cards in mid-century America and left a generation of people utterly baffled at the audacity of some of their offerings. Like many foodstuffs in the 20th century, pasta was subject to a lot of experimentation, in a way that would leave many Italians shocked and modern tastebuds offended.

As such, it's little wonder that many of these retro pasta dishes died off a long time ago, and are rarely (if ever) seen on dinner tables today. However, it's worth reaching back, if not just to see exactly how heinous some of these recipes really were. Dishes like salmon macaroni casserole and tenderoni and liverwurst weren't just fever dreams, but genuine weeknight dinners. In other cases, some retro pasta dishes were far from bad, but now bear a whiff of staleness that's kept them in the past.