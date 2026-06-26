8 Walmart Grilling Finds That Look More Expensive Than They Are
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Grilling enthusiasts are always looking for a reason to heat up the grill and put their favorite recipes to the test. Whether making burgers for a casual birthday party or creating an elevated backyard cookout experience for friends, grilling is a versatile and oh-so-delicious way to serve up meat, veggies, and even desserts. There's just something about the char on a perfectly cooked steak or an ear of corn that is hard to resist. After all, some foods just taste better grilled.
Whether you're a grilling newbie or a seasoned pitmaster, you'll no doubt appreciate durable, high-quality tools and useful barbecue accessories that will stand the test of time. But you don't need to spend a ton of money on fancy, name-brand products to improve your grilling game. This collection of grilling finds might look expensive, but they're all easy on the wallet and available at Walmart, offering an upgraded experience without too hefty of an investment.
Blackstone Adventure Ready Outdoor Griddle
The Blackstone Adventure Ready Outdoor Griddle is more than just a little flat top grill. You can pair it with your favorite camping food hacks for a fine-dining campground experience, or put it to work at home. With a single burner and a compact 17-inch workspace, this useful tool comes with the respected Blackstone name and can cook everything from burgers to pancakes. One five-star Walmart reviewer highlighted its efficiency and versatility, writing, "The griddle gets amazingly hot very quickly. Was able to cook beef for tacos for dinner and then bacon and eggs the next morning."
Buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready Outdoor Griddle at Walmart for $114.
ThermoPro Infrared Thermometer Gun
Grilling is all about the process, and many old-timers like to stick to tried-and-true techniques. But as any grillmaster will tell you, the meat's temperature is important. This infrared thermometer gun uses infrared technology and improves on the classic meat thermometer. It gives quick, accurate readings and doesn't need to be washed. Plus, its usefulness extends beyond the grill — use it to measure the temperature of your house and even your swimming pool!
Buy the ThermoPro Infrared Thermometer Gun at Walmart for $24.99.
Garitin Cast Iron Grill Press Set
Smashburgers are all the rage, and you don't need any fancy gadgets to make them; all you need is the right grill press. This set of two hefty cast-iron grill presses comes in both round and rectangular shapes. They're perfect for not just burgers, but steaks, bacon, and even veggies. With wooden handles, these presses have a classic, high-end look but a price tag that's budget-friendly.
Buy the Garitin Cast Iron Grill Press Set at Walmart for $15.99.
BeePrincess Grill Brush and Scraper
No one wants to cook on a dirty grill, but it can be tough to scrape off all that gunk from the grates — even if you've taken steps to keep barbecue sauce from sticking to your grill in the first place. But the right tools can make the process more pleasant, and this heavy-duty bristle-free grill-scraping brush is thoughtfully designed to get the job done. The long handle keeps your hands away from the grill's heat, and the scraper has a wide head that's easy to clean with warm, soapy water.
Buy the BeePrincess Grill Brush and Scraper at Walmart for $22.99.
Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set
Figuring out which barbecue tools you need can be overwhelming, especially if you're just getting started. But this set of 10 grilling tools and accessories from Grill Expert is the perfect gift for a beginner griller. The set is made using stainless steel and comes in a sturdy case. One Walmart customer summed it up, writing: "Absolutely amazing. Very good quality! My husband uses these every time he cooks. He loves that it has a case for everything to fit for easy clean up and he doesnt lose or leave out his utensils anymore!"
Buy the Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Toolset from Expert Grill at Walmart for $24.97.
Expert Grill Outdoor Food Preparation Cart
When it comes to grilling, one of the biggest bummers is having to prep inside on the kitchen counter and then transfer everything to a tray or plate to take outside to the grill. But that all ends with this cart from Expert Grill. The stainless steel countertop is easy to clean and has 18 inches by almost 36 inches of space to prep your meat and slice your veggies. The wheels make it easy to move, and it has hooks for hanging your grilling tools, plus two shelves for anything else you might need right next to you.
Buy the Expert Grill Outdoor Food Preparation Cart at Walmart for $78.
Delamu Deep Grill Basket
Grill all your favorites at once with this grill basket, designed to work with all kinds of appliances, from gas grills to smokers to infrared grills. The basket has a foldable wooden handle for easy storage, and it's also built deep enough to fit your veggies, fish, and steak in at the same time (it can even be divided into three separate chambers to keep foods from touching).
Buy the Delamu Deep Grill Basket at Walmart for $17.99.
Pit Boss 3 Piece Carving Set
Once you've invested time, energy, and money into grilling the perfect meats, you don't want to be forced to saw through it with a dull knife you found in the back of the knife drawer. Treat yourself and your perfectly charred finished product to this carving set from Pit Boss. It includes a slicing knife, a carving fork, and meat shears, all in a sleek black finish.
Buy the Pit Boss 3 Piece Carving Set at Walmart for $19.97.