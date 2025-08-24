How To Stop BBQ Sauce From Sticking To Your Grill Grates Once And For All
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the best treats in the summertime is firing up the grill to make some barbecue. The flavor of the smoke, the char lines on the food, and the opportunity to spend some time outdoors are all great, but can be easily spoiled by having your precious sauce stick to the grill grates rather than the food. There are multiple ways to prevent this issue, but one of the easiest is to make sure your grates are well-oiled before grilling.
You can use a variety of oils depending on your preferences. Neutral cooking oils, such as vegetable or olive oil, are great choices because you likely already have some on hand, and they don't burn until higher temperatures. Non-stick sprays like PAM do the trick just as well, but use them on a grill that's still cold, or you risk causing an explosion or flare-up. Avocado oil is also a great option because it has one of the highest smoke point of many popular cooking oils.
Be cautious not to use too much oil when greasing your grill grates. Too much excess oil can drip onto your flames causing dangerous flare-ups, or leave a greasy residue on your food. You don't need too much oil to prevent BBQ sauce from sticking to the grates, so apply some to a grill brush and run it over the preheated grates until you see an even shine along them.
Other ways to prevent sticking on the grill
There are other ways to prevent your sauce from sticking to your grill grates. Keeping your grill clean is one of the most important methods because burnt-on residue can act as an adhesive for anything new you put on it. Let the grates get nice and hot before brushing them with a firm-bristled grill brush and scour pad to help scrape and burn off some of that old gunk. It'll also ensure your food tastes like what you're cooking now, rather than what you previously cooked on the grill.
Another important way to prevent food from sticking to the grill is by cooking at the proper temperature. If you try to grill when the grates are too cool, your food will chemically bond with the grates as they heat up. Ensure the grill is preheated before placing the food, but not so hot that the sauce burns before the food gets a chance to cook. The temperature you use can vary depending on what you're cooking and whether you're barbecuing or grilling, so be sure to know the difference.
You can also grill with a barrier between the food and the grill grates themselves. A grill mat is ideal for avoiding direct contact between food and the grill surface, preventing food from adhering to the grates. These highly-rated grill mats feature a non-stick surface, so they don't need oiling before cooking. Grill mats are also better than using aluminum foil when grilling, helping you avoid toxins in your food and creating excess waste.