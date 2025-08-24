How To Stop BBQ Sauce From Sticking To Your Grill Grates Once And For All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best treats in the summertime is firing up the grill to make some barbecue. The flavor of the smoke, the char lines on the food, and the opportunity to spend some time outdoors are all great, but can be easily spoiled by having your precious sauce stick to the grill grates rather than the food. There are multiple ways to prevent this issue, but one of the easiest is to make sure your grates are well-oiled before grilling.

You can use a variety of oils depending on your preferences. Neutral cooking oils, such as vegetable or olive oil, are great choices because you likely already have some on hand, and they don't burn until higher temperatures. Non-stick sprays like PAM do the trick just as well, but use them on a grill that's still cold, or you risk causing an explosion or flare-up. Avocado oil is also a great option because it has one of the highest smoke point of many popular cooking oils.

Be cautious not to use too much oil when greasing your grill grates. Too much excess oil can drip onto your flames causing dangerous flare-ups, or leave a greasy residue on your food. You don't need too much oil to prevent BBQ sauce from sticking to the grates, so apply some to a grill brush and run it over the preheated grates until you see an even shine along them.