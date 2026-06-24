Jimmy John's New Fetty Wap Collab Is A Mixed Bag
Willie Junior Maxwell II has led quite the storied life. The musician is better known by the name Fetty Wap, which comprises of the slang word for money confetti and an homage to Gucci Mane's nickname Guwop, and to his credit has three Billboard top 10 hits and two Grammy nominations for "Trap Queen." Recently, the headlines weren't as kind, as he was serving time for drug charges, but received an early release from prison in 2026. He's kept busy since returning home, dropping a new album called "Zavier," and offering his name to a meal at Jimmy John's. While his nom de plume sounds like it would lend itself rather well to a pita wrap overloaded with feta cheese, apparently the powers that be didn't run with that idea and instead had Buffalo on the brain. Welcome to this world #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal, referencing a song lyric, which features a new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap and Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips – along with Buffalo Wild Wings® Medium Buffalo Sauce.
In a press release, Suzanne DeRouchie, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Jimmy John's said, "Fetty Wap helped define the sound of the summer, and we wanted to bring that same energy to our menu." She added that, "This meal is iconic, flavor-forward, and built for fans who know that some eras — and flavors — never miss."
So, are these new Buffalo-flavored menu items chart toppers, heart stoppers, or just aren't fully sound? Daily Meal took them out for a taste test to see what exactly kind of music they produce for the palate. Now all can be revealed in this musically numbered chew and review.
Methodology
In advance of their release in stores, the fine folks over at Jimmy John's sent over me the new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap and the Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips for sampling. The wrap was delivered cool, and consumed shortly after it arrived, alongside the chips. The items were munched on by me, and another person.
While I noted the other eater's opinions, and took them into consideration, this chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Jimmy John's, its wraps, Jimmy Chips, Buffalo-flavored things, and my overall experience with these new items. No real mind was paid to Fetty Wap, beyond his name being on this collab. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, Buffalo-ness, and ultimately whether these menu items are worthy of your time and dime.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Jimmy John's Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
I unwrapped the white, black, and red signature Jimmy John's paper to find an 8-inch sandwich sliced in two. The elements that caught the most attention were the veggies, which looked to take up about two thirds of the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap. Chopped up lettuce and slices of tomato were the obvious ones, and a closer examination revealed thin slices of celery and bits of onion. Along for the ride were some decently-sized chunks of chicken, and what looked to be a pinch of a creamy orange condiment that could pass for Thousand Island dressing. I removed the rest of the paper to reveal a plain old sandy white tortilla, neatly folded on each end.
The first thing that sprung to mind after the first bite was its cool temperature. Next, I noted the freshness of the ingredients, which in a way were wet, but not in a sloppy, messy kinda way. The lettuce and the onions were almost the lead tastes of the wrap, although the tender bits of chicken tried their best to make themselves known at this party. There were supposed to be carrots in the mix, too, but they never seemed to cross my mouth.
Overall, it had a good taste, but it seemed to be lacking the promised flavor and kick of its titular name. While the sauce was present visually, it seemed to be missing when it met the mouth. With each bite, I expected a spice or really anything to kick in, and it never came to fruition. The very last bite of the wrap seemed to have more than what came before it, but it was literally too little, and too late. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap will be available June 29.
Taste test: Jimmy John's Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips
Where the sandwich lacked Buffalo-bona fides, I hoped the flavored chips would sound the "Wake Up" alarm at this Fetty W(r)ap party. Not to judge anything by its cover, but the packet that Buffalo Flavored Jimmy Chips are housed in is rather ravishing. A vibrant burnt orange is accented at the tip and tail of the bag with a stripe of Chicago maroon. On this color combo alone, fans of the Virginia Tech Hokies should probably grab a bag and wave it in the stands at home games.
I tore open the bag and stuck my shnozz into it for a smell test. Notes of vinegar and paprika played to my nostrils, almost resembling the alluring aroma of All-Dressed chips. I pulled out some chips and they essentially looked like barbecue ones, brightly amber orange, with colored seasoning dustings to match.
Without further ado, it was time to get crunching. From the first bite to the last, these Buffalo Flavored Jimmy Chips were a yummy home run. They brought to the playing field everything one could ask for, and more. First and foremost, they had the advertised Buffalo flavor. So much so that it almost tasted like they were actually dripping with Buffalo sauce. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, and these guys barely even left a trace of their own dust behind on my fingers. With the flavor perfectly in place, the Jimmy Chips worked their usual magic, with a robust thickness and super-crunchiness. It's hard to hold back eating these chips, but after a handful, it's nice to take a little break as a delayed and mild bit of spice is unlocked, letting the forehead almost break out in sweat. The Buffalo Jimmy Chips will be available June 29.
Jimmy John's #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal — music to our ears and mouth or tone def?
The Fetty W(r)ap meal is a mixed bag. The chips are the real deal, but the sandwich seems like an everyday wrap you'd find anywhere. At Jimmy John's, it's just another number on its endless list of sandwiches. Curious why it wasn't numbered 679. My only real concern was that perhaps my Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap wasn't constructed how it was supposed to be. If I had a second one to try, maybe I would be swimming in the Buffalo sauce my curiosity and hunger seeks. Well, wouldn't you know it, an additional wrap was on hand and I was able to give it a second chance. The results were disappointingly the same. It's a fine sandwich, it's just not going to hit the hot 100 chart. A dash more Buffalo sauce would have gone a long way.
With no additional sauce, I worked with what I had. The first thing you should do should you order this meal: Load your wrap up with as many Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips as will fit. They work wonders on their own, but within the sandwich they come through with the missing pep, tacking on fun texture to the mostly soft wrap.
It's hard to believe this was the first wrap named in honor of Fetty Wap. However, I'm not sure this was the best use of his unique name. Give it a few years, and perhaps we can all venture down this road again, at Arby's with some lovely slices of gyro, wrapped up together with crazy feta. Now that's a wrap game I want to know the score of!
How to buy and try Jimmy John's #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal
Starting June 29, 2026 the #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal — which features the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap, Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips, and a drink — will be available at participating nationwide locations of Jimmy John's. The meal and its elements will remain on menus for a limited time only, while supplies last. Pricing varies by location, with the meal ranging from approximately $13.29 to $15.29.
While it's being advertised as a meal, the wrap and the chips can also be purchased à la carte. All can be ordered in-store at the counter or drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dine-in, takeout, or delivery can be placed through Jimmy John's app or website. Prices will vary by location, and higher prices and additional feeds may apply for delivery orders or ones placed through third parties. From July 6 to 9, Jimmy John's is offering the #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal for $6.79. You have to be a JJ Rewards Member, and apply the code WRAPQUEEN.
Jimmy John's #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal nutritional information
Jimmy John's Buffalo Flavor Jimmy Chips are naturally made of potatoes, and along for the ride are peanut oil, maltodextrin, salt, and cayenne pepper sauce (which features aged cayenne red peppers, vinegar, salt, and garlic) as well as unspecified spices, paprika, citric acid, onion powder, yeast extract, vinegar solids, garlic powder, sugar, gum arabic, natural flavor, and extracts of paprika for color. One bag is a dinner serving size which nets an eater 290 calories, 17 grams of fat, 3 grams of saturated fat, 390 milligrams of sodium, 34 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, 3 grams of total sugars, and 3 grams of protein. It also provides 0.7 milligrams of iron, and 590 milligrams of potassium.
Based on the best by date imprinted on the bag, these chips will stay fresh for about 2 ½ months. For additional nutritional values and lists of allergens, please consult Jimmy John's website or app.