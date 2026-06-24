Jimmy John's New Fetty Wap Collab Is A Mixed Bag

Willie Junior Maxwell II has led quite the storied life. The musician is better known by the name Fetty Wap, which comprises of the slang word for money confetti and an homage to Gucci Mane's nickname Guwop, and to his credit has three Billboard top 10 hits and two Grammy nominations for "Trap Queen." Recently, the headlines weren't as kind, as he was serving time for drug charges, but received an early release from prison in 2026. He's kept busy since returning home, dropping a new album called "Zavier," and offering his name to a meal at Jimmy John's. While his nom de plume sounds like it would lend itself rather well to a pita wrap overloaded with feta cheese, apparently the powers that be didn't run with that idea and instead had Buffalo on the brain. Welcome to this world #1738 Fetty W(r)ap Meal, referencing a song lyric, which features a new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap and Buffalo flavored Jimmy Chips – along with Buffalo Wild Wings® Medium Buffalo Sauce.

In a press release, Suzanne DeRouchie, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Jimmy John's said, "Fetty Wap helped define the sound of the summer, and we wanted to bring that same energy to our menu." She added that, "This meal is iconic, flavor-forward, and built for fans who know that some eras — and flavors — never miss."

So, are these new Buffalo-flavored menu items chart toppers, heart stoppers, or just aren't fully sound? Daily Meal took them out for a taste test to see what exactly kind of music they produce for the palate. Now all can be revealed in this musically numbered chew and review.