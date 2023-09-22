What's The Actual Flavor Of All-Dressed Chips?

There's a potato chip flavor for everything nowadays, from condiments like honey mustard and sriracha to dishes like hot chicken and street tacos. But there's always been a standard array of the usuals: sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar, and barbecue. Outside of the United States, though, other countries have standard flavors — and in Canada, one of those standards is the all-dressed chip. Just as the name implies, these chips come fully dressed with, well, a little of everything.

Ketchup? Check. Barbecue? Check. Onion? Check. Mix all of the standard chip flavors together and you'll get all-dressed chips, which (depending on the brand) have a pronounced barbecue tang to them. They're heavily coated in seasoning powder and will have your tongue slightly confused but definitely happy.

Along with ketchup chips, all-dressed chips are a Canadian staple, commonly found on grocery store shelves and enjoyed anywhere you might find snacks.