The Mysterious Origins Of Thousand Island Dressing

The Thousand Islands has no shortage of local fishermen, and in the late 1800s, one of them was named George Lelonde. Lelonde and his wife Sophia owned a restaurant, and as the story goes, Sophia came up with a sauce (creatively named "Sophia's Sauce") that George would share with all his fishermen pals. Eventually, he also shared it with an actress named May Irwin, a member of high society who loved the sauce so much she got the Lelondes to share the recipe with her. She would go on to share it with someone she knew: George Boldt. From there, Boldt popularized it — so one way or another, the sauce does still run through him.

Though this second story is less of a tale of coincidence than the first, it has the benefit of potential evidence by the way of a recipe allegedly discovered by a man named Allen Benas in The Thousand Islands Inn in 1972. Though there's no concrete proof the note is legitimate, it's still more evidence than exists for the other origin theory.

Whatever the true origin story, Thousand Island certainly contains a riotous mix of tastes that combine into a concoction that isn't just a salad staple, it's the key ingredient in great dishes like the Reuben sandwich. Whoever was responsible, be it Sophia Lelonde or Oscar Tschirky, we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude.