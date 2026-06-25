6 Microwave Myths You Can Stop Believing

Serious cooks have a love-hate relationship with microwave ovens. On one hand, the very word "microwave" has become shorthand for culinary corner-cutting of the worst kind — the mere sight of a microwave in a high-end restaurant raises questions about the kitchen's seriousness and attention to craft. On the other hand, we have to admit it's the most-used appliance in our own home kitchens. After all, if you had to choose between spending half an hour reheating that casserole from your mom in the oven or zapping it in the microwave for 2 or 3 minutes, which would you choose?

But much as we rely on microwaves, most of us don't really understand them and their behavior. It's not intuitively obvious how an unheated box makes cold food hot, and the strange distribution of hot and cold spots in some microwaved food only adds to the mystery. So it's no wonder so much lore has developed about the safety of microwaves and their effects on food. Fortunately, you don't have to live in fear of your microwave — here to debunk some common myths is Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting.