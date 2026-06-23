The Best Sam's Club Bakery Find Is This 6-Layer Chocolate Wonder

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The Sam's Club bakery is filled with cookies, cakes, croissants, and other delectable treats that taste fresh from an artisan patisserie. However, nothing quite compares to the decadent, fancy, six-layer chocolate wonder that is its Tuxedo Bar Cake. The chocolate confection topped our list of best bakery treats from the warehouse retail chain. Rich chocolate cake is layered between airy chocolate mousse and a cream cheese mousse layer. The Tuxedo Bar Cake is then topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate shavings, and a design fit for any black-tie event. It even comes on a gold platter.

It's been around since at least the fall of 2020, and has been a popular dessert ever since, going viral on social channels. The 39-ounce bar cake, made under the store's private Member's Mark label, costs $16.94 and serves up to 10 people. In 2026, the retailer started selling individual slices of the Tuxedo Bar Cake for $2.98 in store.