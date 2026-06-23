The Best Sam's Club Bakery Find Is This 6-Layer Chocolate Wonder
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The Sam's Club bakery is filled with cookies, cakes, croissants, and other delectable treats that taste fresh from an artisan patisserie. However, nothing quite compares to the decadent, fancy, six-layer chocolate wonder that is its Tuxedo Bar Cake. The chocolate confection topped our list of best bakery treats from the warehouse retail chain. Rich chocolate cake is layered between airy chocolate mousse and a cream cheese mousse layer. The Tuxedo Bar Cake is then topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate shavings, and a design fit for any black-tie event. It even comes on a gold platter.
It's been around since at least the fall of 2020, and has been a popular dessert ever since, going viral on social channels. The 39-ounce bar cake, made under the store's private Member's Mark label, costs $16.94 and serves up to 10 people. In 2026, the retailer started selling individual slices of the Tuxedo Bar Cake for $2.98 in store.
A decadent sweet treat fit for a soirée
One of Sam's Club's best-selling bakery items, the treat has over 5,000 five-star reviews. "Sam's Tuxedo cake is addictive! We cannot decide which layer we love most, but the icing is rich and fudgy, the white layer has the slightest hint of cream, and the brown layer is like chocolate mousse. ... No special occasion required... Treat yourself! You're worth it!" said one reviewer on the store's site. There are entire threads on Reddit dedicated to this decadent treat. "I am an avid baker and 'from scratch' snob and I LOVE this thing," said one Redditor. "We are a household of two, so I have learned it freezes as well too. Get it!"
Costco also has its own version, the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake, and it's one of the best cakes the membership warehouse retailer offers, according to reviewers. Costco's version costs $21.55 and has brownie chunks. In this Facebook group, most shoppers favored the Sam's Club tuxedo cake over its more expensive rival. Sam's Club also sells Tres Leches Bar Cake and Confetti Bar Cakes, both of which are equally popular.