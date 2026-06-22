Costco's Seafood Boil Kit Has Shoppers Divided
Leave it to Costco to come up with a seafood dream come true. In the company's new seafood boil kits, members get a roughly 5-pound wrapped bundle of Dungeness crab (which, incidentally, make a great sandwich), mussels, shrimp, clams, red potatoes, corn on the cob, and a packet of seasoning for $11.99 per pound. The best part? Everything is pre-cooked, so all you need to do is heat it for about six minutes, and your feast is ready. It sounds like a fantastic deal, but it seems that not every Costco member is impressed.
Some comments on Reddit and TikTok criticize the product as being very expensive for things like red potatoes and corn. Others claim that their package contained much more of these two ingredients than seafood, feeling that this made the price too steep. Still, others were clear that they'd absolutely purchase the meal again. One Instagram user specifically explained that there were two Dungeness crabs, about a quarter pound of each type of shellfish, four halved corn ears, and a dozen potatoes in their kit. A single pack would probably be enough to feed two people comfortably, so if you're hosting for a group, you'll definitely need more, if you can find them.
Find the kits first, then add in more of your favorite ingredients
Several people on social media have noted that their local Costco doesn't offer this seafood boil pack. Indeed, it appears that it's only at select locations, specifically those that have seafood-on-ice stations. But even if your warehouse has one, you should still check ahead for availability. Reddit reveals that locations in San Francisco, California and Cherry Hill, New Jersey have the kits for sale.
While much of the criticism lies in the value, or lack thereof, with this product, clearly, part of the price is the convenience factor. Sure, you might be able to build your own seafood boil for less, but don't forget the preparation of cleaning your shellfish, scrubbing your potatoes, shucking your corn (use a brush to make this job a breeze), and adding the ingredients to your boiling pot in separate stages so you don't overcook anything.
One good thing about the seafood boil kits is that they are wrapped in mesh, so you can clearly see what's inside before you buy. This makes it simple to decide for yourself if it's worth your dollar. You can use the kits as a base, as well, and add more of your favorite ingredients like shrimp, fish, smoked sausage, lobster tails, crawfish, or even hard boiled eggs to make your boil more filling. Don't forget plenty of lemon wedges, melted butter, and crusty bread to soak up all the cooking juices.