Costco's Seafood Boil Kit Has Shoppers Divided

Several people on social media have noted that their local Costco doesn't offer this seafood boil pack. Indeed, it appears that it's only at select locations, specifically those that have seafood-on-ice stations. But even if your warehouse has one, you should still check ahead for availability. Reddit reveals that locations in San Francisco, California and Cherry Hill, New Jersey have the kits for sale.

While much of the criticism lies in the value, or lack thereof, with this product, clearly, part of the price is the convenience factor. Sure, you might be able to build your own seafood boil for less, but don't forget the preparation of cleaning your shellfish, scrubbing your potatoes, shucking your corn (use a brush to make this job a breeze), and adding the ingredients to your boiling pot in separate stages so you don't overcook anything.

One good thing about the seafood boil kits is that they are wrapped in mesh, so you can clearly see what's inside before you buy. This makes it simple to decide for yourself if it's worth your dollar. You can use the kits as a base, as well, and add more of your favorite ingredients like shrimp, fish, smoked sausage, lobster tails, crawfish, or even hard boiled eggs to make your boil more filling. Don't forget plenty of lemon wedges, melted butter, and crusty bread to soak up all the cooking juices.