Featuring shellfish cooked in richly-seasoned (but not necessarily spicy) broth with vegetables, seafood boils are a warm weather tradition throughout the coastal American South, and are done differently depending on your location. In Louisiana, spicy crawfish boils are king, but in South Carolina, a Lowcountry boil traditionally uses shrimp and way less heat.

However, shellfish isn't necessarily the most filling ingredient. Vegetables like potatoes and corn on the cob are common additions for their ability to absorb flavor and make the meal more filling. However, some seafood boils add another hearty ingredient: hard boiled eggs.

The high protein content of eggs makes them a particularly filling addition to the pot, and the unique texture of a hard boiled egg is unlike anything else in the mix. Yet, eggs have another benefit, particularly for sensitive palates. The broth for seafood boils can sometimes be quite spicy, but nerve receptors can be protected from capsaicin by eggs' albumin proteins.