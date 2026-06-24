11 Cheap Cleaning Products For Sparkling Kitchen Counters
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Kitchen countertops are one of the most-used surfaces in your home and undoubtedly the hardest to keep clean. Between coffee stains, grease splatters, crumbs, and hardened food spills, it can feel like a never-ending battle. And finding the right cleaning product that's not only safe to use on your specific countertop material, is effective, and doesn't cost a fortune, can feel like a scavenger hunt gone awry. Surprisingly, with home cleaners, the most expensive isn't always the most effective. Even many professional home cleaners swear by a few relatively inexpensive cleaning products to get their clients' kitchen countertops spotless, so we've compiled a list of options to choose from.
Whether you're working with laminate, quartz, granite, tile, stainless steel, or even marble countertops, there is a cleaning product on the market that will keep them clean and won't clean out your wallet in the process. Some of these are trusted household names that have been around for decades, while others are sleeper products that you may not have heard of, that professionals have relied on for years. Whether you're looking for something to help with your daily cleaning or looking for a product that is perfect for your nightly kitchen shutdown routine, there is something on this list that can help. And if you are unsure what type of cleaner is okay to use for your specific countertop, Fabricators Unlimited has a great guide to help you choose.
Weiman Disinfectant Granite & Stone Daily Clean & Shine
Weiman Disinfectant Granite Daily Clean & Shine is a multi-use cleaner that claims to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria while leaving your surfaces streak-free. It is only safe to use on non-porous, sealed granite and stone countertops or surfaces.
The 24-ounce, citrus-scented bottle of Weiman Disinfectant Granite & Stone Daily Clean & Shine is available to purchase on Amazon for $6.54.
Method Daily Granite Cleaner Spray
Method Daily Granite Cleaner Spray in apple orchard scent is formulated for daily use on your granite, marble, and sealed stone countertops. It promises to not only clean your kitchen surfaces but also kill and prevent bacteria, and leave your countertops streak-free.
The 28-ounce bottle of Method Daily Granite Cleaner Spray is available to buy on Amazon for $10.20.
Simple Green All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate
The Simple Green All Purpose Cleaner is safe to use on sealed marble, sealed quartz, sealed granite, and stainless steel. When using it to clean these surfaces, use a 1 to 10 ratio of concentrate to water, rinse, and then dry with a cloth. According to the manufacturer, it removes dirt, grease, and stains from surfaces and has a sassafras scent.
The 64-ounce bottle of Simple Green All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate can be purchased on Amazon for $6.98, making this one of the more cost-effective cleaners on our list.
LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner
If you shop at Dollar Tree, then you may already recognize the 20-ounce bottle of LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner. This cleaner needs to be diluted before use, which is why it's important to always follow the instructions on the bottle. The manufacturer states that it works well to remove grease and stains which makes it a great option for the kitchen.
Dollar Tree carries the 20-ounce bottle of LA's Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner for $1.50, but you'll have to visit a store to purchase it.
kimteny 12 Pack Microfiber Dish Cloths
When it comes to cleaning kitchen countertops, no matter the material, choosing non-abrasive products is essential. Scratches in kitchen surfaces create the perfect environment for bacterial growth. Microfiber cloths are one of the best options to use with your favorite cleanser to keep your kitchen countertops clean and sanitary. They are both non-abrasive and effective.
The kimteny Microfiber 12 pack Dish Cloths are a softer-feeling cloth than your average microfiber and they are available on Amazon for $9.99.
Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner
Pine-Sol has been a household cleaner for nearly a century. First introduced to the market in 1929 by Harry A. Cole. The manufacturer claims it cleans, degreases, and deodorizes surfaces. You can use Pine-Sol to clean your sealed countertops, but it should not be used on unsealed, unfinished, unpainted, waxed, oiled, or worn surfaces.
The 40-ounce bottle of lemon-scented Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner is available on Amazon for $6.98.
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner was invented in Venezuela in 1980 and has developed an almost cult-like following on social media over the last decade. While the manufacturer doesn't list what types of surfaces, other than sealed wood and counters, you can use the product on, it's best to use caution and limit use to sealed countertops. That said, maybe avoid using Fabuloso if your countertop is unsealed or made of porous stone. Although the manufacturer states this product can cut through grease, grime, and dirt, it is not an anti-bacterial cleanser.
Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner is available in the 56-ounce bottle on Amazon for $5.99.
Zep Granite and Stone Cleaner and Protectant
Zep Granite and Stone Cleaner and Protectant is a professional-grade countertop cleaner and protectant that is safe for a wide range of countertop materials. The manufacturer advises that you shouldn't use it on unsealed wood surfaces. It is an unscented, non-abrasive cleaner and protectant all in one.
Zep Granite and Stone Cleaner and Protectant is available on Amazon for $3.88 for the 32-ounce spray bottle.
Lysol All Purpose Cleaner Spray
Lysol is a well-known disinfectant cleaner that has been around since 1889. Its disinfecting qualities make it a good choice for cleaning non-porous countertops in the kitchen, so you should avoid using it on unsealed and soft/porous countertop materials. The manufacturer states it helps clean grease and grime and sanitizes surfaces.
You can find the 32-ounce Lysol All-Purpose Cleaner Spray on Amazon for $5.99.
Fantastik All Purpose Cleaner
Fantastik All Purpose Cleaner works to clean grease, grime, and smudges, and disinfects surfaces. It can be used on a variety of non-porous kitchen countertops, including stainless steel. It has one of the highest ratings of the cleaners on our list (4.8 stars from over 1,500 users) from customers who purchased the spray on Amazon.
You can find the 32-ounce Fantastik All Purpose Cleaner spray bottle for $3.82 on Amazon.
Granite Gold Daily Cleaner
Granite Gold Daily Cleaner is formulated specifically to clean and preserve a variety of natural stone countertop materials. It is meant for daily cleaning of travertine, granite, slate, marble, quartz, and more. The manufacturer states it cleans delicate stone surfaces and is streak-free.
Granite Gold Daily Cleaner can be found for $9.99 on Amazon.