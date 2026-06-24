11 Cheap Cleaning Products For Sparkling Kitchen Counters

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Kitchen countertops are one of the most-used surfaces in your home and undoubtedly the hardest to keep clean. Between coffee stains, grease splatters, crumbs, and hardened food spills, it can feel like a never-ending battle. And finding the right cleaning product that's not only safe to use on your specific countertop material, is effective, and doesn't cost a fortune, can feel like a scavenger hunt gone awry. Surprisingly, with home cleaners, the most expensive isn't always the most effective. Even many professional home cleaners swear by a few relatively inexpensive cleaning products to get their clients' kitchen countertops spotless, so we've compiled a list of options to choose from.

Whether you're working with laminate, quartz, granite, tile, stainless steel, or even marble countertops, there is a cleaning product on the market that will keep them clean and won't clean out your wallet in the process. Some of these are trusted household names that have been around for decades, while others are sleeper products that you may not have heard of, that professionals have relied on for years. Whether you're looking for something to help with your daily cleaning or looking for a product that is perfect for your nightly kitchen shutdown routine, there is something on this list that can help. And if you are unsure what type of cleaner is okay to use for your specific countertop, Fabricators Unlimited has a great guide to help you choose.